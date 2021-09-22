Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Sometimes, our doctors “customize” procedure preparation for a patient. If your doctor does so, you will receive in the mail specific instructions or we will call you to discuss them. Please call us with any questions or concerns.

General information for the day of your procedure

Most of our procedures require that you not have anything to eat or drink after midnight on the day of the procedure, for your own safety. Please see your instructions for specific information.

We usually make an exception to the “no eating or drinking after midnight” rule for prescription medications. Most medications may be taken but you must do so at least FOUR HOURS BEFORE your procedure, with a few sips of water to swallow any pills, tablets or capsules. Please see your instructions for specific information as certain procedures require you stop certain types of medications.

Most blood thinning medications (anticoagulants such as warfarin or apixaban and antiplatelets such as clopidogrel or 325 mg sized aspirin) must be stopped several days prior to your procedure. If you have a provider or team that manages your blood thinning medications, such as a cardiologist, primary care provider, or an Anticoagulant Clinic, please reach out to them for specific information.

If you are managed by the Eastern Colorado Health Care System VA Anticoagulant Clinic and are taking any of the following medications, please call 720-723-6756 or 719-227-4131:

Warfarin (Coumadin®)

Apixaban (Eliquis®)

Dabigatran (Pradaxa®)

Edoxaban (Savaysa®)

Rivaroxaban (Xarelto®)

Dalteparin (Fragmin®)

Enoxaparin (Lovenox®)

Fondaparinux (Arixtra®)

Usually, the doses of diabetes medications must change during preparation for a colonoscopy. Diabetes medications are generally not taken the day of any procedure. Please see your instructions for specific information.

Check-in for your appointment 60 minutes beforehand.

Most (though not all) of our procedures are done with intravenous sedative medications. There are different types of sedation that might be used:

You will feel very drowsy and may fall asleep during the procedure. You may or may not remember parts of the procedure. Deep – You won’t be unconscious, but you’ll sleep through the procedure and will probably have little or no memory of it.

A few of our procedures are done under general anesthesia, depending upon the procedure and your overall health.

No matter the type of sedation, you are not permitted to leave by yourself after a sedated procedure. Driving after you’ve had sedatives is like driving under the influence of alcohol. If you are being sedated, you must have a responsible adult companion with you on the day of your procedure to take you home or it will be cancelled.

If you are having an unsedated procedure, you may come alone for it. The staff member who schedules you will tell you whether your procedure requires sedation. Please call us with any questions or concerns you might have about sedation.

Because of current COVID-19 precautions, your driver will not be allowed inside the facility and must have a phone so that we can call them when you're ready to leave.

Frequently asked questions