Preparing for Your Esophageal Manometry

Questions after reading this?

Call the GI Triage Line at 720-723-6166, Monday – Friday and leave a message. An RN will call you back within 48 hours, or on Monday if you call on the weekend. For questions at night or on weekends, call 303-399-8020, select “0” and ask for the GI doctor on call.

What is an “esophageal manometry (or motility) study”?

This exam measures pressures and movement of your esophagus as you swallow (peristalsis).

To do this, a small flexible probe is guided through your nose and down into your esophagus.

You will then be asked to swallow sips of water over a brief time during the study.

You will not be sedated for this exam, so you do *not* need a driver.

24 hours before your study

Unless we’ve told you otherwise, STOP taking these medications:

Amitriptyline (Elavil)

Anisotropine (Valpin)

Atropine (Atropen)

Clidinium (Librax)

Clidinium bromide (Quarzan)

Desipramine hydrochloride (Norpramin)

Dicyclomine hydrochloride (Bentyl)

Diltiazem (Cardizem)

Doxepin (Sinequan)

Fluoxetine hydrochloride (Prozac)

Glycopyrrolate (Robinul)

Hyoscyamine (Levsin)

Imipramine (Tofranil)

Isosorbide dinitrate (Isordil)

Metoclopramide (Reglan)

Nifedipine (Procardia)

Nitroglycerin

Nortriptyline (Pamelor)

Phenobarbital (Donnatal)

Propantheline (Pro-Banthine)

Sertraline (Zoloft)

Sildenafil (Viagra)

Sorbitrate isorbide (Sorbitrate)

Thioridazine (Mellaril)

Urecholine (Bethanecol)

Vardenafil (Levitra)

Verapamil (Isoptin, Calan, Covera)

The day of your esophageal manometry