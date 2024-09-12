Preparing for Your Esophageal Manometry
This exam measures pressures and movement of your esophagus as you swallow (peristalsis).
Questions after reading this?
Call the GI Triage Line at 720-723-6166, Monday – Friday and leave a message. An RN will call you back within 48 hours, or on Monday if you call on the weekend. For questions at night or on weekends, call 303-399-8020, select “0” and ask for the GI doctor on call.
What is an “esophageal manometry (or motility) study”?
- To do this, a small flexible probe is guided through your nose and down into your esophagus.
- You will then be asked to swallow sips of water over a brief time during the study.
- You will not be sedated for this exam, so you do *not* need a driver.
24 hours before your study
Unless we’ve told you otherwise, STOP taking these medications:
- Amitriptyline (Elavil)
- Anisotropine (Valpin)
- Atropine (Atropen)
- Clidinium (Librax)
- Clidinium bromide (Quarzan)
- Desipramine hydrochloride (Norpramin)
- Dicyclomine hydrochloride (Bentyl)
- Diltiazem (Cardizem)
- Doxepin (Sinequan)
- Fluoxetine hydrochloride (Prozac)
- Glycopyrrolate (Robinul)
- Hyoscyamine (Levsin)
- Imipramine (Tofranil)
- Isosorbide dinitrate (Isordil)
- Metoclopramide (Reglan)
- Nifedipine (Procardia)
- Nitroglycerin
- Nortriptyline (Pamelor)
- Phenobarbital (Donnatal)
- Propantheline (Pro-Banthine)
- Sertraline (Zoloft)
- Sildenafil (Viagra)
- Sorbitrate isorbide (Sorbitrate)
- Thioridazine (Mellaril)
- Urecholine (Bethanecol)
- Vardenafil (Levitra)
- Verapamil (Isoptin, Calan, Covera)
The day of your esophageal manometry
- Stop eating and drinking SIX HOURS before your appointment time!
- Come to your appointment 30 minutes beforehand.
- The GI Lab is on the 3rd floor of building D, Mount Harvard. Take elevator number 1 to the 3rd floor, and our waiting room will be on the east side of the building.