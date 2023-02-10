Services

Individual counseling

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist will provide comprehensive nutrition education and counseling, nutrition interventions, and develop nutrition care plans for veterans for a variety of conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, gastrointestinal conditions, and weight loss/maintenance. Veterans can meet with dietitians over the phone, in-person, or through the a VA Video Connect app.

Dietitians are available in person at the following clinics within the Eastern Colorado Health care system:

Rocky Mountain Regional

Aurora VA Clinic

Golden VA Clinic

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic (Colorado Springs)

Union Boulevard VA Clinic (Colorado Springs)

PFC James Dunn VA Clinic (Pueblo)

Veterans at other Eastern Colorado Health Care sites can meet with a dietitian virtually through a VA Video Connect or phone appointment.

Appointments can be made by calling 303-398-6380.

Questions? Send us a Secure Message on My HealtheVet.

Group Classes

Nutrition and Food Services offers a variety of classes aimed at supporting Veterans’ nutritional health.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Classes include nutrition education and discussion on different nutrients, meal balancing, grocery shopping, meal planning, cooking skills, and more. The classes also provide simple, quick and tasty recipes to support your health journey.

When: Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

For more information, contact Leslie List, RDN at 720-763-2622 or send us a Secure Message on My HealtheVet.

Diabetes 101

This one-time class provides an introduction to nutrition for diabetes management. This class is for those newly diagnosed with diabetes or others who would like a refresher on the basics of diabetes and nutrition. Your healthcare team can place a consult or you can call the number below.

When: Once a month on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Location: VA Video Connect

For more information, contact Victorine Gauthier, MS, RDN, CDCES at 720-723-5221 or send us a Secure Message on My HealtheVet.

Veterans Eating for Whole Health

This is a 4 week series of classes lead by a Registered Dietitian, focused on integrative and functional nutrition (a whole-foods, whole-person approach to nutrition and health). This is a great class for those that are looking to take a deeper dive into improving their nutrition! Some topics include: implementing a whole foods approach to eating, a review of macro and micro nutrients, reducing inflammation, and nutritional psychiatry.

When: Offerings vary

Location: VA Video Connect

For more information, contact Victorine Gauthier, MS, RDN, CDCES at 720-723-5221 or send us a Secure Message on My HealtheVet.

Eating Behaviors Group

This is an interdisciplinary group lead by a dietitian and psychologist. It is for patients with an eating disorder and/or disordered eating more generally. Treatment goals include developing healthier eating patterns, increasing mindfulness, and establishing a positive relationship with your body. Answering yes to two or more of the following questions is considered a positive screen for disordered eating and, therefore, this group may be a good fit for you.

Do you often feel the desire to eat when you are emotionally upset or stressed? Do you often feel that you can’t control what or how much you eat? Do you sometimes make yourself throw up (vomit) to control your weight? Are you often preoccupied with a desire to be thinner? Do you believe yourself to be fat when others say you are thin?

When: By appointment only

Location: VA Video Connect

For more information, you can request that one of your provider’s place an eating disorder e-consult and we will contact you.

Contact Rachel Fuenning, RDN directly at 720-227-6764 or send us a Secure Message on My HealtheVet.

MOVE! Program

MOVE! is a national VA program designed to help Veterans lose weight, keep it off, and improve their overall health. Three focuses: Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Behavior Change. While the focus of MOVE! is weight management, establishing healthy habits can benefit all people no matter their weight! MOVE! can help you to feel your best while reducing the risk of certain health conditions.