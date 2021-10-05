Change to VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System eyeglass program

Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System eyeglass program will be providing eyeglasses through our VISN contracted eyeglass vendor and no longer able to offer the $325 payment towards a pair of eyeglasses.

This change, however, will not impact your ability to pick out your eyeglasses at a location within the community. Over 100 of our community providers have volunteered to display the VA’s frame selection in their offices all over the State in an effort to provide these services at a location close to your home and in the same location as where you would receive your VA eye exam.

Not every eye exam vendor has signed up to offer a display kit in their office however the majority have. A list of the locations that will carry the VA-frames will be available when you call to schedule your appointment and you can request to be scheduled at one of these locations if you prefer. There are 89 frame options to choose from in this new program, and single vision, bifocals, trifocal, and progressives will be available. Lens options that are available should you have medical need include transitions, UV protection, polarization, and anti-reflection.

These eyeglasses will be provided to our Veterans at no charge regardless of any add-ons that have been recommended by the Optometrist. As a reminder, Veterans are eligible for one eye exam and one pair of glasses per year from the VA.

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System eyeglass program FAQs