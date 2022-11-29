VA Eastern Kansas PACT Act Town Hall

VA Eastern Kansas to host PACT Act Town Hall event to inform local Veterans and survivors about new health care and benefits.

Topeka VA Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center will host a PACT Act Town Hall event to inform Kansas Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

This event will include a PACT Act overview and a question-and-answer session with subject matter experts. Local VA staff will be present to help Veterans to apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. This event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.

Subject Matter Experts regarding VA disability claims, toxic exposure screening, eligibility and enrollment will provide a PACT Act overview and assistance with applying for VA benefits, completing screenings, and enrolling in VA healthcare. Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are encouraged to attend.

Local VA staff will be present to help Veterans to apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care.

Access more information on The PACT Act and your VA benefits