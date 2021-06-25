 Skip to Content
Mental health care

VA Eastern Oklahoma health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Emergency services/stabilization
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Medication management
  • Military Sexual Trauma
  • Polytrauma Support Clinic
  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Psychosocial Rehabilitation
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Smoking cessation
  • Suicide prevention
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs

We offer a wide range of behavioral and psychological interventions including:

  • Medication Management
  • Biofeedback therapy
  • Exposure therapy
  • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
  • Emergency services/stabilization
  • Inpatient mental health
  • Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services: Learn more
  • Treatment for medication resistant depression such as:
    • Ketamine infusion
    • Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
  • Group Therapy

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

