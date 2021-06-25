Mental health care

Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders

Emergency services/stabilization

Marriage and relationship problems

Medication management

Military Sexual Trauma

Polytrauma Support Clinic

Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression

Psychosocial Rehabilitation

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Smoking cessation

Suicide prevention

Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs

We offer a wide range of behavioral and psychological interventions including:

Medication Management

Biofeedback therapy

Exposure therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Emergency services/stabilization

Inpatient mental health

Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services: Learn more

Treatment for medication resistant depression such as: Ketamine infusion Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Group Therapy

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.