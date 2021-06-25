Mental health care
VA Eastern Oklahoma health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Care we provide at VA Eastern Oklahoma
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Medication management
- Military Sexual Trauma
- Polytrauma Support Clinic
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Psychosocial Rehabilitation
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Smoking cessation
- Suicide prevention
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
We offer a wide range of behavioral and psychological interventions including:
- Medication Management
- Biofeedback therapy
- Exposure therapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Emergency services/stabilization
- Inpatient mental health
- Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services: Learn more
- Treatment for medication resistant depression such as:
- Ketamine infusion
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Group Therapy
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.