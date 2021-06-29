 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Vinita VA Clinic

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

269 South 7th Street
Vinita, OK 74301-3737

Phone numbers

Main phone: 888-397-8387
Mental health clinic: 888-397-8387

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Vinita-2019-FL

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Last updated: