Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
If you’re not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you’re not registered at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
Register for care here
COVID-19 vaccine and testing appointments
We are now scheduling all enrolled Veterans who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can call
Make an appointment by phone
Toll free: 888-397-8387
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all eight Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment by phone
Toll free: 888-397-8387
Make an appointment online
Download the VA Health Chat app
VA Health Chat allows Veterans to immediately connect with VA health care clinicians over text-messaging. No need to travel to a VA facility. Just tap the app and start receiving telehealth services from our care team.
VA Health Chat accesses your VA Electronic Health Record and, for your security, requires you to use an ID.me or Login.gov account to sign in.
Mental health care appointments
If you’re struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Toll-free: 888-397-8387
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Phone: 888-397-8387
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
Toll-free: 888-397-8387
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available at the Outpatient Behavioral Clinic.
Available at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
Jack C. Montgomery East
2414 E. Shawnee Bypass
Muskogee, OK 74403
Toll-free: 888-397-8387
Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
10159 East 11th Street
Guaranty Building
Tulsa, OK 74128-1530
Toll-free: 888-397-8387
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Cancer care
888-397-8387
Cardiology
888-397-8387
Dental/oral surgery
888-397-8387 Ext. 73781
Extended care and rehabilitation
888-397-8387
Gastroenterology
888-397-8387
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
888-397-8387
Nephrology, renal and kidney
888-397-8387
Neurology
888-397-8387
Optometry
888-397-8387
Palliative and hospice care
888-397-8387
Pulmonary medicine
888-397-8387
Radiology
888-397-8387
Rehabilitation and prosthetics
888-397-8387
Surgery (Veterans MUST see their primary care provider before they can be seen by surgery for an initial consultation.)
888-397-8387
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You’ll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Eastern Oklahoma location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you’ll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can’t cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Eastern Oklahoma:
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we’ll consider you a “no show” and you’ll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Eastern Oklahoma:
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments:
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.