Getting started with VA Health Connect

VA Health Connect creates access when you need quick, reliable health care services, but not in-person treatment.

When you call 888-397-8387, you will connect with VA professionals who have access to the same tools and training as your VA health care team. You also continue to have access to the full range of in-person services available through your local VA health care facilities.

VA Health Connect is not a substitute for an emergency department. If you have a medical or mental health emergency, please call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 then Press 1, or go to the nearest emergency department.