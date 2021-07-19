Opening July 19, 2021: New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.
With over 180,000 square feet, the new Tulsa clinic will feature new services such as Chemotherapy, an Infusion Clinic, Endoscopy suite and Mammography.
Services offered will include:
- Audiology
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Treatment
- Dental
- Endoscopy
- Infusion and Chemotherapy
- Laboratory
- Mental Health
- MOVE! Weight Management
- Optometry
- Pharmacy
- Physical Therapy
- Primary Care
- Prosthetic and Sensory Aids
- Radiology
- Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
- Social Work
- Specialty Care Clinic
- Suicide Prevention
- Telehealth
- Women’s Clinic
The current Tulsa clinic, located 9322 East 41st Street, will close on August 8, 2021.