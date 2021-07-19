Opening July 19, 2021: New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.

With over 180,000 square feet, the new Tulsa clinic will feature new services such as Chemotherapy, an Infusion Clinic, Endoscopy suite and Mammography.

Services offered will include:

Audiology

Addiction and Substance Abuse Treatment

Dental

Endoscopy

Infusion and Chemotherapy

Laboratory

Mental Health

MOVE! Weight Management

Optometry

Pharmacy

Physical Therapy

Primary Care

Prosthetic and Sensory Aids

Radiology

Rehabilitation and Recovery Center

Social Work

Specialty Care Clinic

Suicide Prevention

Telehealth

Women’s Clinic

The current Tulsa clinic, located 9322 East 41st Street, will close on August 8, 2021.