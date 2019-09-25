Correspondence training
Correspondence training (coursework completed by mail, online, or by some other device) may be a good option for you if you want to take classes from home or if you live far from any schools. Find out how your VA education benefits may help pay for correspondence training.
Can I use education benefits for correspondence training?
You can if you qualify for any GI Bill program.
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Qualified dependents
Exception: Children using the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance program may not enroll in correspondence training.
What benefits can I get?
We’ll pay you back for the cost of your correspondence training classes if you’re using the Post-9/11 GI Bill at an in-state school. If you’re using other GI Bill programs, we’ll pay you back for 55% of the approved costs.
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply for benefits.
Apply for education benefits
We base payment amounts on the specific GI Bill program you’re using. If you’re enrolled in correspondence training, we decide your payment amount and then pay it quarterly after your school lets us know that you’ve finished your course of study.
If you’re covered under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, we pay you back for the actual costs of the school’s in-state tuition and fees, up to the maximum amount allowed by law. For all other GI Bill recipients, we reimburse 55% of the approved costs.
View the current payment rates