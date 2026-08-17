How to apply for the GI Bill and related benefits

How do I apply as a dependent or survivor?

Apply online

For Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits

If you’re the child or spouse of a Veteran or service member who has died, is captured or missing, or is permanently and totally disabled due to a service-connected disability, you may be eligible for DEA. These benefits can help you pay your expenses while you’re in school or training for a job.

For transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits for family members

If the Defense Department has approved the service member’s request to transfer benefits to you, you can apply to use transferred benefits to help pay for tuition and fees. Transferred benefits may also cover some of your housing costs while you’re in school or training for a job—and help you pay for books and supplies.

For the Fry Scholarship

If you’re the child or surviving spouse of a service member or member of the Selected Reserve who died on or after September 11, 2001, you may be eligible for the Fry Scholarship. These benefits can help you pay for tuition and fees or other expenses while you’re in school or training for a job. The Fry Scholarship may also cover some of your housing costs if you’re in school more than half time—and help you pay for books and supplies.

For the STEM Scholarship

The STEM Scholarship allows eligible dependents to get additional benefits after they’ve used all of their entitlement for the Fry Scholarship. If we approve your application, you’ll get up to 9 months of additional benefits (or $30,000, whichever comes first).

Other ways to apply