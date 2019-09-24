How to apply for the GI Bill and related benefits
Find out how to apply for the GI Bill and other VA education benefits as a Veteran, service member, or qualified family member.
How do I prepare before starting my application?
- Find out if you’re eligible for VA education benefits
- Gather the documents and information listed below that you’ll need to apply for education benefits.
- See what benefits you’ll get at the school you want to attend.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool
Note: To apply for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (also called Chapter 31) or educational and career counseling (also called Chapter 36) benefits and services, you’ll need to use a different application.
Find out how to apply for Vocational Rehab and Employment
Learn more about Educational and Career Counseling
What documents and information do I need to apply?
- Social Security number
- Bank account direct deposit information
- Education and military history
- Basic information about the school or training facility you want to attend or are attending now
You can also apply:
By mail
Call 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, to request that we send the application to you. Fill it out and mail it to the VA regional claims processing office that’s in the same location as your school.
See a list of regional claims processing offices
In person
Go to a VA regional benefit office and have a VA employee help you.
Find a VA regional benefit office near you
Work with your school’s certifying official. This person is usually in the Registrar or Financial Aid office at the school.
With the help of a trained professional
You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help applying for education benefits.
Get help filing your claim
What happens after I apply?
Find out what happens after you apply
You can’t make changes to your application, but if you have questions about VA education benefits, please call 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
If we’ve asked you for documents, please upload them through the GI Bill website. Go to the GI Bill website