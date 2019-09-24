 Skip to Content
How to apply for the GI Bill and related benefits

Find out how to apply for the GI Bill and other VA education benefits as a Veteran, service member, or qualified family member.

How do I prepare before starting my application?

Note: To apply for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (also called Chapter 31) or educational and career counseling (also called Chapter 36) benefits and services, you’ll need to use a different application.

Find out how to apply for Vocational Rehab and Employment
Learn more about Educational and Career Counseling

What documents and information do I need to apply?

  • Social Security number
  • Bank account direct deposit information
  • Education and military history
  • Basic information about the school or training facility you want to attend or are attending now
Checking your application status.

You can also apply:

By mail

Call 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, to request that we send the application to you. Fill it out and mail it to the VA regional claims processing office that’s in the same location as your school.
See a list of regional claims processing offices

In person

Go to a VA regional benefit office and have a VA employee help you.
Find a VA regional benefit office near you

Work with your school’s certifying official. This person is usually in the Registrar or Financial Aid office at the school.

With the help of a trained professional

You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help applying for education benefits.
Get help filing your claim

What happens after I apply?

Find out what happens after you apply

You can’t make changes to your application, but if you have questions about VA education benefits, please call 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

If we’ve asked you for documents, please upload them through the GI Bill website. Go to the GI Bill website

How long does it take VA to make a decision?

30 days Average time to process education claims
