How to apply for the GI Bill and related benefits
Find out how to apply for the GI Bill and other VA education benefits as a Veteran, service member, or qualified family member.
How do I prepare before starting my application?
- Find out if you’re eligible for VA education benefits
- Gather the documents and information listed on this page that you’ll need to apply for education benefits
- Learn about what benefits you’ll get at the school you want to attend
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool
What documents and information do I need to apply?
- Social Security number
- Bank account direct deposit information
- Education and military history
- Basic information about the school or training facility you want to attend or are attending now
How do I apply as a Veteran, service member, Reservist, or Guard member?
For GI Bill benefits
The Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33), Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30), and Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606) can help you pay for tuition and fees or other expenses while you’re in school or training for a job. And Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits may also cover some of your housing costs if you’re in school more than half time—and help you pay for books and supplies.
Apply for 1 of these GI Bill benefits online or change the VA education benefit you’re using.
Other ways to apply
Apply by mail
Apply by mail for the Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33), Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30), or Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606) using the Application for VA Education Benefits (VA Form 22-1990).
Get VA Form 22-1990 to download
Fill out your form and send it to the VA regional processing office that’s right for you.
Apply with the help of a trained professional
You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help applying for education benefits.
For the STEM Scholarship
The STEM Scholarship allows eligible Veterans to get additional benefits after they’ve used all of their entitlement for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits. If we approve your application, you’ll get up to 9 months of additional benefits (or $30,000, whichever comes first).
For VET TEC 2.0
VET TEC 2.0 can help you pay for tuition and fees, housing, and books and supplies while you’re training for a career in a high-tech industry. You don’t need to have qualified for any VA education benefit in the past to be able to participate in VET TEC 2.0.
How do I apply as a dependent or survivor?
Apply online
For Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits
If you’re the child or spouse of a Veteran or service member who has died, is captured or missing, or is permanently and totally disabled due to a service-connected disability, you may be eligible for DEA. These benefits can help you pay your expenses while you’re in school or training for a job.
For transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits for family members
If the Defense Department has approved the service member’s request to transfer benefits to you, you can apply to use transferred benefits to help pay for tuition and fees. Transferred benefits may also cover some of your housing costs while you’re in school or training for a job—and help you pay for books and supplies.
For the Fry Scholarship
If you’re the child or surviving spouse of a service member or member of the Selected Reserve who died on or after September 11, 2001, you may be eligible for the Fry Scholarship. These benefits can help you pay for tuition and fees or other expenses while you’re in school or training for a job. The Fry Scholarship may also cover some of your housing costs if you’re in school more than half time—and help you pay for books and supplies.
For the STEM Scholarship
The STEM Scholarship allows eligible dependents to get additional benefits after they’ve used all of their entitlement for the Fry Scholarship. If we approve your application, you’ll get up to 9 months of additional benefits (or $30,000, whichever comes first).
Other ways to apply
Apply by mail
Apply by mail for DEA or the Fry Scholarship using a Dependents’ Application for VA Education Benefits (VA Form 22-5490). Mail your application to the VA regional processing office listed on the form.
Get VA Form 22-5490 to download
Apply by mail for transferred benefits using an Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits (VA Form 22-1990e). Mail your application to the VA regional processing office listed on the form.
Apply with the help of a trained professional
You can work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative to get help applying for education benefits.
What happens after I apply?
Find out what happens after you apply
You can’t make changes to your application, but if you have questions about VA education benefits, call
If we’ve asked you for documents, you can upload them using QuickSubmit.
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
Average time to process education claims
How can I get proof of my eligibility to give to my school?
If you applied at some point in the past and you’re eligible for VA education benefits, you can get proof of eligibility online to give to your school.
GI Bill benefits
You’ll need proof of eligibility if you’re changing schools or changing the educational program you’re enrolled in at your school.
Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits
You’ll need proof of eligibility if you’re changing schools or changing the educational program you’re enrolled in at your school.
Transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits for family members
You’ll need proof of eligibility if you’re changing schools or changing the educational program you’re enrolled in at your school.
If you need a COE for a foreign school
You can request an updated Certificate of Eligibility (COE) through AskVA. Include this information with your request:
- Your foreign mailing address and phone number
- The school’s full name and location
- The degree or program you plan to pursue
Request a COE for a foreign school through AskVA
You should get a response within 7 business days.
How do I change my address and other contact information?
You can change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile.
Find out how to change your contact information in your VA.gov profile