How to apply for the GI Bill and related benefits

Find out how to apply for the GI Bill and other VA education benefits as a Veteran, service member, or qualified family member.

Note: To apply for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (also called Chapter 31) or educational and career counseling (also called Chapter 36) benefits and services, you’ll need to use a different application.

You can also apply:

By mail

Call 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, to request that we send the application to you. Fill it out and mail it to the VA regional claims processing office that’s in the same location as your school.

In person

Go to a VA regional benefit office and have a VA employee help you.

Work with your school’s certifying official. This person is usually in the Registrar or Financial Aid office at the school.

With the help of a trained professional

You can work with a trained professional called an accredited representative to get help applying for education benefits.

