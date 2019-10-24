Non-college degree programs
Find out how to use the GI Bill to pay for specific training programs, like HVAC repair, truck driving, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training, and barber or beautician school.
Can I get education benefits for a non-college degree program?
You can get education benefits through the GI Bill if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- You qualify for the GI Bill, and
- You enroll, or plan to enroll, in a non-degree program at an approved school
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Service members
- Qualified dependents
What benefits can I get?
- Help paying for tuition
- Money for books and supplies, up to $83 a month
How do I get these benefits?
How much money will I get?
The amount you get depends on which GI Bill program you use and what school you go to. We pay you at the end of each month for the hours you’ve spent training, and we give you a monthly housing allowance based on the location of the school.
View current payment rates
-
Post-9/11 GI Bill: For training offered at non-degree schools, we pay the in-state tuition and fees up to the national maximum.
-
Other GI Bill programs: We pay a monthly rate that depends on your specific program and your length of active service.