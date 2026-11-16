Non-college degree programs

If you’re using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits (Chapter 33)

We determine your monthly payment rate based on these factors:

How long you served on active duty (your eligibility tier), and

Your active duty status, and

The dates of your enrollment period, and

How many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week, and

The location of your classes, and

Whether you’re taking in-person or distance-learning classes

Check Post-9/11 GI Bill rates

If you’re using other VA education benefits (Chapters 30, 1606, or 35)

For the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD), Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR), and Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA), we determine your monthly rate based on these factors:

How many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week, and

The dates of your enrollment period, and

Your active duty status

You’ll get a set rate for what’s considered to be full time, three-quarter time, half time, and less than half time:

If more than 50% of the teaching happens in the classroom:

18 clock hours or more is full time

13 to 17 clock hours is three-quarter time

9 to 12 clock hours is half time

5 to 8 hours is less than half time

1 to 4 hours is quarter time or less

If more than 50% of the training happens outside a traditional classroom in a practice environment (like shop or a lab):

22 hours or more is full time

16 to 21 hours is three-quarter time

11 to 15 hours is half time

6 to 10 hours is less than half time

1 to 5 hours is quarter time or less

Check the current payment rates by benefit: