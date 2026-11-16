Non-college degree programs
You can use GI Bill benefits for non-college degree programs as a Veteran, service member, member of the National Guard or Reserve, or qualified dependent. Learn how we determine your payments for specific training programs, like HVAC repair, truck driving, emergency medical technician (EMT) training, and barber or cosmetology school.
How does VA determine my monthly payment rate?
If you’re using Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits (Chapter 33)
We determine your monthly payment rate based on these factors:
- How long you served on active duty (your eligibility tier), and
- Your active duty status, and
- The dates of your enrollment period, and
- How many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week, and
- The location of your classes, and
- Whether you’re taking in-person or distance-learning classes
If you’re using other VA education benefits (Chapters 30, 1606, or 35)
For the Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD), Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR), and Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA), we determine your monthly rate based on these factors:
- How many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week, and
- The dates of your enrollment period, and
- Your active duty status
You’ll get a set rate for what’s considered to be full time, three-quarter time, half time, and less than half time:
If more than 50% of the teaching happens in the classroom:
- 18 clock hours or more is full time
- 13 to 17 clock hours is three-quarter time
- 9 to 12 clock hours is half time
- 5 to 8 hours is less than half time
- 1 to 4 hours is quarter time or less
If more than 50% of the training happens outside a traditional classroom in a practice environment (like shop or a lab):
- 22 hours or more is full time
- 16 to 21 hours is three-quarter time
- 11 to 15 hours is half time
- 6 to 10 hours is less than half time
- 1 to 5 hours is quarter time or less
Check the current payment rates by benefit:
Can I use the GI Bill to pay for courses toward more than 1 program?
Yes. After completing your first program, you can use any GI Bill benefits you have left over to pay for courses for another program.