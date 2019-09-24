On-the-job training and apprenticeships

You’ll need to make sure the program is approved for VA education benefits.

Check with your nearest VA regional benefit office

You’ll most likely need to enter into a training contract for a set amount of time with an employer or union. During training, you’ll probably get a salary from the employer or union, which can go up as you gain more skills. When you finish your training, you’ll get a job certification or journeyman status.

If you’re a Veteran in an approved program, you can use your GI Bill benefit and get tax-free money for books and supplies. The Post-9/11 GI Bill offers you a monthly housing allowance (MHA) in addition to your entry-level wage. We issue GI Bill payments each month after your employer or union reports your hours to us.

Your payment depends on which GI Bill program you’re using.

View the payment rates

Post-9/11 GI Bill MHA payment rates

You’ll get 100% of your applicable MHA during the first 6 months of training. Then you’ll get this percentage of your MHA until your benefits run out:

80% of your applicable MHA during the second 6 months of training

60% of your applicable MHA during the third 6 months of training

40% of your applicable MHA during the fourth 6 months of training

20% of your applicable MHA during the rest of the training period

Note: If you completed at least 90 days, but less than 3 years, of active-duty service after September 10, 2001, your applicable MHA benefit will be lower than the full amount shown in the rate tables. Depending on how long you served, you’ll start with an amount that’s between 40% to 90% of the full benefit.

All other GI Bill Programs payment rates

You’ll get this percentage of your GI Bill rate until your benefits run out:

75% of the full-time GI Bill rate for the first 6 months of training

55% of the full-time GI Bill rate for the second 6 months of training

35% of the full-time GI Bill rate for the rest of the training period

Get more information about on-the-job and apprenticeship training programs (PDF)