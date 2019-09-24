Tuition Assistance Top-Up
Does your college tuition cost more than what’s covered by the Tuition Assistance (TA) program? Find out if you can get more money to help pay for school through the Tuition Assistance Top-Up program.
Am I eligible for tuition assistance?
You can get tuition assistance if you’re approved for federal TA and you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- You qualify for Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) or Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, and
- The cost of the course and fees is more than TA will cover.
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What benefits can I get?
You can get more tuition funding to cover the difference between the full cost of a college course and the amount covered under active-duty TA for up to 36 months.
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to apply.
Apply for benefits
If you’re using the Montgomery GI Bill, you’ll get the difference between the DoD payment and the total cost of the course. If you’re using the Post-9/11 GI Bill, we’ll pay back your school the difference between the DoD payment and the authorized (approved) maximum tuition and fees.
Note: It’s very important that you talk with your education officer and use the GI Bill Comparison Tool before applying for benefits through this program. Using Top-Up will affect your GI Bill payments, so you’ll want to think carefully about your situation before applying. If you’re going to take more courses after leaving the military, figure out if the GI Bill benefits you have left will cover your needs.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool
- If you use the Montgomery GI Bill, this benefit will be reduced, or charged, one month of entitlement for each payment received that is equal to the full-time monthly GI Bill rate.
See the rate tables
- If you use the Post-9/11 GI Bill, this benefit will be charged based on training time no matter how much money you’re paid back. Half-time training rates reduce your GI Bill benefit by a half-month for each month you’re enrolled.
Exception: In no case will the combined amount paid by DoD and VA be more than the total cost of the course.