Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)

You can get these benefits if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You:

Entered service for the first time between January 1, 1977, and June 30, 1985 (for all branches other than Air Force), and

Opened and put money into your VEAP account before April 1, 1987, and

Put in $25–$2,700 on your own, and

Finished your first period of service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge

If you served in or are serving in the Air Force, you must meet the additional requirements below.

You:

Entered service for the first time between December 1, 1980, and September 30, 1981, and

Enlisted in one of these Air Force specialties: 20723, 20731, 20830, 46130, 46230A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, or Z, 46430, or 81130, and

Enlisted in one of these locations: Beckley, WV; Buffalo, NY; Dallas; Fargo, ND; Houston; Jackson, MS; Louisville, KY; Memphis, TN; Omaha, NB; Philadelphia; Seattle; Sioux Falls, SD; or Syracuse, NY

Note: If you’re currently on active duty, you must have at least 3 months of contributions available to use your VEAP benefits.