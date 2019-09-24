Fry Scholarships

Choose your program

If you qualify for both the Fry Scholarship and DEA, you’ll need to choose which program you want to use. Once you choose, you can’t change your mind.

Exception: If your parent died in the line of duty before August 1, 2011, you can use both the Fry Scholarship and DEA. You can get up to 81 months of full-time training, but you can use only one program at a time.

