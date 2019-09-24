Fry Scholarships
Learn about the the Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship (Fry Scholarship), a scholarship for children and dependents of Veterans. If your parent or spouse was an active-duty service member who died in the line of duty on or after September 11, 2001, you may qualify for this benefit. Find out if you’re eligible for education benefits through this scholarship.
Am I eligible for Fry Scholarship benefits?
You may be able to get benefits under the Fry Scholarship if you’re the child or surviving spouse of an active-duty service member who died in the line of duty on or after September 11, 2001.
As the child of a service member
- You can be married or unmarried.
- If you turned 18 or graduated from high school before January 1, 2013, you can get a Fry Scholarship until you’re 33 years old.
- If you turn 18 or graduate from high school after January 1, 2013, you can get a Fry Scholarship at any age over 18 or after you graduate (whichever comes first).
- If your parent died in the line of duty before August 1, 2011, you may qualify for both the Fry Scholarship and the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program. But you can use only one program at a time. We cap combined benefits at 81 months of full-time training.
Read about the DEA program
- If you’re receiving Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), you’ll need to give up those payments when you start to use the Fry Scholarship.
Read about DIC
As the spouse of a service member
- If you remarry, you’ll no longer be eligible for the Fry Scholarship.
- You can still get Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) payments while using the Fry Scholarship.
Read about DIC
What benefits can I get?
You may be able to get up to 36 months of benefits, including:
- Money for tuition (full in-state tuition costs at public schools and up to $22,805.34 per year for training at private or out-of-state schools)
- Money for housing
- Money for books and supplies
How do I get a Fry Scholarship?
-
Choose a school
- The GI Bill Comparison Tool can help you pick a school.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool
- You should contact your school’s certifying official to make sure your program is approved for VA benefits.
- The GI Bill Comparison Tool can help you pick a school.
-
Apply for benefits
- Apply online now, or
- Fill out a Dependents’ Application for VA Education Benefits (VA Form 22-5490) and send it to the VA regional benefit office where you want to go to school.
Download VA Form 22-5490 (PDF)
Find a VA regional benefit office
- If you aren’t legally an adult, your parent or guardian must sign the application.
- If you’ve already started your educational program, ask a certifying official from your school or your employer to fill out a VA Enrollment Certification (VA Form 22-1999). They’ll need to submit it online using VA Online Certification (VA-ONCE).
Download VA Form 22-1999 (PDF)
-
Choose your program
If you qualify for both the Fry Scholarship and DEA, you’ll need to choose which program you want to use. Once you choose, you can’t change your mind.
Exception: If your parent died in the line of duty before August 1, 2011, you can use both the Fry Scholarship and DEA. You can get up to 81 months of full-time training, but you can use only one program at a time.
Read about the DEA program