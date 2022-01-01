El Paso Vet Center

We are currently screening all in person visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and require masks inside the building.

First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 915-772-0013 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:

You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You will be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.