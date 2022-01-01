Elkton Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Elkton Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Never heard of a Vet Center? Call us to find out more at 410-392-4485 or just walk in. Our caring staff will be happy to answer your questions. We can see you the same day if needed or schedule a time that is convenient for you.
You can call us anytime during our hours of operation and reach a staff member of the Elkton Vet Center. Outside of our operating hours, calls are forwarded to the Vet Center call center staffed 24/7 at 877-927-8387.
The Elkton Vet Center has ample parking and is easily accessible from Route 40. When you enter the front of the building we are located in Suite A, which is immediately on your right.
Accessible spaces are available and if you need assistance, please call us at 410-392-4485 and we can help.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Cecil Transit has a bus stop located directly across the street from the Elkton Vet Center. The bus line runs from Perryville to Elkton and also from Newark and Glasgow, Delaware to Elkton. Visit Cecil Transit for information on bus schedules, pricing or bus passes.
In the spotlight at Elkton Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Mindfulness and Yoga Group!
Looking for a more embodied way to connect?
These trauma sensitive practices can enhance healing in all areas of your life.
Veterans, service members and significant others welcome. Contact the Elkton Vet Center for more information.
PTSD Groups!
The Elkton Vet Center offers PTSD groups in all our locations. These groups offer support, treatment and coping strategies in a safe and caring environment. Ask us how you can be a part of one of our groups.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Elkton Vet Center is here for you and your family. We welcome Veterans, Service Members and their families! We incorporate therapeutic techniques using the following modalities:
- Supportive Family Therapy
- Integrated Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
- Gottman Method
- Solution Focused Therapy
In addition our counselors can provide education and support in helping family members regarding the Veteran's military related problems and/or post military readjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
At the Elkton Vet Center we offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
So that we can help you reach your goal, our counselors use a wide variety of therapeutic techniques and/or strategies to best meet your needs.
Specialized care and techniques used at the Elkton Vet Center include:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Solution-Focused Brief Therapy
- Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Counseling
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy
- Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR)
We also collaborate with community agencies on occasion to offer additional therapies and community events/activities to our clients.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
At the Elkton Vet Center and at our satellite locations located in Aberdeen and Salisbury, we have counselors who specialize in Trauma informed care. We provide therapy and supportive service to MST survivors. Ask us about our group that meets in Aberdeen.
For more information on Military Sexual Trauma, click here.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Elkton Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling to address symptoms of PTSD.
What does PTSD care look like at our Center:
- Anger Management sessions
- Stress Management
- Activities such as; therapeutic trips, group activities, art therapy.
- Referral to community resources such as Equine Therapy
Working from a Trauma informed approach, we use a number of evidence based therapies to help you achieve your goals.
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy
- Solution-Focused Brief Therapy
- Mindfulness-Based Counseling
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Eye Movement Desensitization Movement Therapy (EMDR)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military service to civilian life can be a challenge. We can assist. We have information and can help with referrals.
At the Elkton Vet Center we have an excellent relationship with local Veteran Service Officers (VSO). A VSO will assist you with filing benefits claims.
We can also offer help and referral for:
- Employment
- How to get VA Medical benefits and register for care.
- Understanding your VA Education and home loan benefits.
- VA Burial benefits
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Our team at the Elkton Vet Center includes caring counselors who can focus on the needs of female Veterans and your cultural transformation along with any readjustment issues you may experience. Our goal is to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all Veterans.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Elkton Vet Center, we work closely with the VA Medical Center to find resources within the community to address substance use problems.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety! If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know so you can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future. Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat at Veterans Crisis Line or text to 838255. Together we work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Need help making connections in the VA and community?
At the Elkton Vet Center we have an excellent relationship with local Veteran Service Officers (VSO). A VSO will assist you with filing benefits claims.
We can also offer help and referral for:
- Employment
- How to get VA Medical benefits and register for care.
- Understanding your VA Education and home loan benefits.
- VA Burial benefits
- Connections for housing assistance and homelessness
- Service animals
- Legal assistance
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Elkton Vet Center is well supported within our communities. We can count on our community partners to offer assistance and support. This community strength is a benefit to our Veterans, Service Members and their families. Stop in to see what is going on in our "Veterans Corner".
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.