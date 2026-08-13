Never heard of a Vet Center? Call us to find out more at or just walk in. Our caring staff will be happy to answer your questions. We can see you the same day if needed or schedule a time that is convenient for you.

You can call us anytime during our hours of operation and reach a staff member of the Elkton Vet Center. Outside of our operating hours, calls are forwarded to the Vet Center call center staffed 24/7 at 877-927-8387.