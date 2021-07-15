Billing and insurance

If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Erie health care bill, call us toll free at 866-408-2657. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Pay online, by phone, or mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay online, by phone, or by mail

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Erie campus.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Agent Cashier window

Main building

First floor

Map of Erie campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance