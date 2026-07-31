Health services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about receiving hearing aids through VA

Cancer care VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care If you’re diagnosed with cancer, the skilled medical professionals on our cancer care team will focus on helping you improve your overall mind/body health and total well-being. Working with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers, we’ll develop a specialized treatment plan to offer personal, compassionate, expert care. Our services include: Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue

Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells

Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer

Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors

Palliative care to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include: Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement

Non-invasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Colon and rectal surgery We offer compassionate, expert care and surgical services to Veterans with conditions affecting the small bowel, colon, rectum and pelvic floor. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care We offer the latest in diagnosis and treatment for disorders of the colon, rectum, and anus, including minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgeries. Our surgeons work closely with other doctors in gastroenterology, oncology, urology, and other specialties to make sure you receive comprehensive and personalized care. We can help you with conditions like: Colon and rectal cancer

Colon polyps (growths on the lining of your colon or large intestine)

Inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

Diverticulitis (inflammation of pouches that can form in your intestines)

Anal problems such as hemorrhoids, fissures (small tears in the lining of your anus), and fistula (infected tunnels between your skin and your anus)

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Erie health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Erie health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Erie health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle Connect with a care coordinator Erie VAMC MOVE! Care Coordinator: 814-860-2342 Appointments are available in-person or through a virtual platform. Learn more about MOVE!

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Erie health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management Connect with a Registered Dietitian: Contact the Clinical Nutrition Department:

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Care we provide at VA Erie health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

Treatment of medical conditions of the eye

Spectacle correction

Eyeglass fittings and adjustments

Visual field testing

Ophthalmic photography

A and B scan ultrasonography

Sub-specialty clinic Low vision services TBI evaluations Glaucoma monitoring

A visual impairment services (VIS) program is available to those Veterans who qualify. The Optometry providers examine and treat these Veterans with administrative assistance from the VIS coordinator.

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative illnesses

Sports injuries

Pain management If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include: Prescribing and supervising your use of medications

Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain

Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life through: Physical and occupational therapy

Audiology

Kinesiotherapy (movement therapy)

Prosthetics

Recreation therapy

Speech therapy

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing Learn more about the VA prosthetic program

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Bone density scan

Computer tomography (CT)

Fluoroscopy exams

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks (like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine)

Pain management and palliative care (to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses)

Hospice care (to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness)

Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands Learn more about VA long term care

Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include: FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.

Counseling in person or by phone

Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies

SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support

Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free Learn more about how to quit

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Erie health care We provide a wide range of ambulatory surgical services, including: General Surgery (hernia, lesion removal, Mediport placement, hemorrhoid)

Upper and Lower Endoscopy

Ophthalmology (cataract)

Orthopedic (knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, carpal tunnel, hand procedures)

Urology (cystoscopy, ureteroscopy, vasectomy, prostate biopsy)

Podiatry (bunion, nail procedures, tendon or ligament repair)

Toxic exposure screening Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns. Care we provide at VA Erie health care Additional toxic exposure screening (TES) fast facts: It is not diagnostic and is not a part of the VA benefits claims process.

Being screened is separate from joining a VA environmental health registry.

VA offers the TES to all enrolled Veterans as required by section 603 of the PACT Act.

The TES is repeated at least once every 5 years.

If you choose not to be screened, you will have the option to decline until the following year.