Health services

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.

Care we provide at VA Erie health care

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.

We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about receiving hearing aids through VA