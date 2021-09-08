 Skip to Content
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Erie VA Medical Center

Our main campus provides primary care, behavioral health care, and a number of specialty health care services including general surgery, whole health integrative services, audiology, optometry, pain management, weight management services, palliative and hospice care, and more.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504-1559

Phone numbers

Main phone: 814-868-8661
Mental health clinic: 814-860-2038

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 700AM-800PM
  • Tue: 700AM-800PM
  • Wed: 700AM-800PM
  • Thu: 700AM-800PM
  • Fri: 700AM-800PM
  • Sat: 700AM-800PM
  • Sun: 700AM-800PM
Erie VAMC

Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Erie VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority

Bus
Light Rail
Paratransit, serving people with limited mobility

Other services

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS): 1-800-290-6172

Resources for Transportation Assistance

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Hours

Main lobby entrance: 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

VA Police/UCC entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week


General visiting:  We have an open visitation policy with nurse discretion. Visitors after 8:00 p.m. ET will be required to wait at the 24 Hour VA Police entrance (main entrance) until police ensure the visitor is authorized. 

 

Behavioral health clinic:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Outpatient Clinics:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Visitor policies

  • Minors must be accompanied at all times. 
  • Please note: Visitors may be asked to leave during examination, treatment, or provision of nursing care. 
  • Patients may request visitation restrictions.

See VA Erie's full visitation policy

Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. Here are some other options.

Nearby hotels

When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Erie Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.

Visit Erie

The official tourism and promotion agency for Erie has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more.  Visit Erie

Food and drink

Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café

Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages, and desserts.

Erie VA Medical Center Basement
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET; 
Closed weekends

Patriot Brew Coffee Shop (Starbucks)

Serving a variety of coffee beverages, danish, donuts, cakes, muffins, cottage cheese, boiled egg.

Erie VA Medical Center
First Floor
Hours
Currently closed 
Closed weekends

Vending machines

Drinks and snacks are available around the clock in the basement elevator lobby area.

Retail

The Patriot Store 

A full-service retail store that offers a wide assortment of products including snacks, soda pop & other beverages, electronics, clothing, toiletries, cosmetics, and other items. Purchases are tax-free.

Erie VA Medical Center Basement
Hours
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET; 
Closed weekends

Veterans have access to traditional library services at Erie:

  • Newspapers, books, and magazines
  • Internet access
  • Assistance with researching and reference
  • Borrowing books
  • Veteran and family consumer health materials

Erie VA Medical Center
Second Floor
Phone: 814-860-2442
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Erie VA Medical Center
Second floor
Hours: 24/7

Chaplains

When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.

Interfaith chapel

The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations. 

Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Erie.

Use these maps to help you get around the campus.

In the spotlight at VA Erie health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Get updates from VA Erie health care

