Erie VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care, behavioral health care, and a number of specialty health care services including general surgery, whole health integrative services, audiology, optometry, pain management, weight management services, palliative and hospice care, and more.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 700AM-800PM
- Tue: 700AM-800PM
- Wed: 700AM-800PM
- Thu: 700AM-800PM
- Fri: 700AM-800PM
- Sat: 700AM-800PM
- Sun: 700AM-800PM
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Erie VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority
Bus
Light Rail
Paratransit, serving people with limited mobility
Other services
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS): 1-800-290-6172
Resources for Transportation Assistance
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Hours
Main lobby entrance: 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday
VA Police/UCC entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
General visiting: We have an open visitation policy with nurse discretion. Visitors after 8:00 p.m. ET will be required to wait at the 24 Hour VA Police entrance (main entrance) until police ensure the visitor is authorized.
Behavioral health clinic:
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Outpatient Clinics:
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Visitor policies
- Minors must be accompanied at all times.
- Please note: Visitors may be asked to leave during examination, treatment, or provision of nursing care.
- Patients may request visitation restrictions.
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. Here are some other options.
Nearby hotels
When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.
-
Fairfield Inn by Marriott, Erie-Millcreek Mall
814-868-0985 or 1-888-236-2427
-
SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Erie
814-864-5000 or 1-888-236-2427
-
-
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Erie Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Visit Erie
The official tourism and promotion agency for Erie has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. Visit Erie
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages, and desserts.
Erie VA Medical Center Basement
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET;
Closed weekends
Patriot Brew Coffee Shop (Starbucks)
Serving a variety of coffee beverages, danish, donuts, cakes, muffins, cottage cheese, boiled egg.
Erie VA Medical Center
First Floor
Hours
Currently closed
Closed weekends
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock in the basement elevator lobby area.
Retail
The Patriot Store
A full-service retail store that offers a wide assortment of products including snacks, soda pop & other beverages, electronics, clothing, toiletries, cosmetics, and other items. Purchases are tax-free.
Erie VA Medical Center Basement
Hours
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET;
Closed weekends
Veterans have access to traditional library services at Erie:
- Newspapers, books, and magazines
- Internet access
- Assistance with researching and reference
- Borrowing books
- Veteran and family consumer health materials
Erie VA Medical Center
Second Floor
Phone: 814-860-2442
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Erie VA Medical Center
Second floor
Hours: 24/7
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Erie.
In the spotlight at VA Erie health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
|Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
Phone814-868-8661
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, the skilled medical professionals on our cancer care team will focus on helping you improve your overall mind/body health and total well-being. Working with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers, we’ll develop a specialized treatment plan to offer personal, compassionate, expert care. Our services include:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Non-invasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
- Connect you with local resources, programs, services, and benefits
We offer compassionate, expert care and surgical services to Veterans with conditions affecting the small bowel, colon, rectum and pelvic floor.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We offer the latest in diagnosis and treatment for disorders of the colon, rectum, and anus, including minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgeries. Our surgeons work closely with other doctors in gastroenterology, oncology, urology, and other specialties to make sure you receive comprehensive and personalized care. We can help you with conditions like:
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Colon polyps (growths on the lining of your colon or large intestine)
- Inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis
- Diverticulitis (inflammation of pouches that can form in your intestines)
- Anal problems such as hemorrhoids, fissures (small tears in the lining of your anus), and fistula (infected tunnels between your skin and your anus)
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Contact information
Holly Pilarski, IPVAP Coordinator814-572-4872
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Intimate partner violence (IPV) occurs when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) harms, threatens to harm, or stalks their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you love is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help. We offer:
- Intimate partner violence coordinators
- Links to community-based support groups, and advocacy and legal services
- Referrals to and coordination with other VA treatment providers
- Connection to domestic violence shelters
- Homeless Veteran services
- Interventions for Veterans who use violence in their intimate relationships
Contact a care coordinator
Holly Pilarski, LISW-S, BCD
Erie VAMC IPVAP Coordinator
814-572-4872
Contact information
Hours
|day
|hours
|Mon.
|7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
|Tue.
|7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
|Wed.
|7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
|Thu.
|7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
|Fri.
|7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
|Sat.
|7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
|Sun.
|7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and beyond (LGBTQ+) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psycho-social assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Learn more about LGBTQ+ care and connect with a care coordinator
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information
Laboratory and pathology135 East 38th Street First floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. tp 4:00 p.m.
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. tp 4:00 p.m.
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. tp 4:00 p.m.
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. tp 4:00 p.m.
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. tp 4:00 p.m.
Sun.
|Closed
Mon.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone814-868-8661
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Connect with a care coordinator
Erie VAMC MOVE! Care Coordinator: 814-860-2342
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Wed.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Thu.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Fri.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sat.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sun.
|Closed
Mon.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Connect with a care coordinator
Theresa Allen
Erie VAMC My HealtheVet Coordinator
814-860-2821 (desk)
814-969-2094 (cell)
Theresa.Allen@va.gov
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Contact information
Ambulatory surgery center135 East 38th Street Second floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information
Optometry clinic135 East 38th Street First floor, Room 1W-320
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-274-8387
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
Contact information
Surgical center135 East 38th Street Third floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Contact information
Ambulatory surgery center135 East 38th Street Second floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|24/7
Wed.
|24/7
Thu.
|24/7
Fri.
|24/7
Sat.
|24/7
Sun.
|24/7
Mon.
|24/7
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sun.
|Closed
Mon.
|Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone814-860-2500
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:;
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Sun.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Mon.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our pharmacists fill thousands of prescriptions each day, safely and effectively. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at My HealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on My HealtheVet.
- By phone through our automated refill service. Call 814-868-6284 or 1-800-274-8387 and ask for extension 6284. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips. Please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life through:
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Audiology
- Kinesiotherapy (movement therapy)
- Prosthetics
- Recreation therapy
- Speech therapy
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Contact information
Ambulatory surgery center135 East 38th Street Second floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-274-8387
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We offer primary care at all of our VA Erie health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team can also coordinate other services as part of your care like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition and weight counseling
- Smoking cessation counseling
- Social services
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Contact information
Respiratory therapy135 East 38th Street First floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET
Sun.
|8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon ET
Mon.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Bone density scan
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Fluoroscopy exams
We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Respiratory therapy814-860-2343
Appointments
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks (like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine)
- Pain management and palliative care (to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses)
- Hospice care (to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness)
- Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
At VA Erie health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Case management and counseling support
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Contact information
Behavioral Health Clinic135 East 38th Street Building 8
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Contact814-860-2038
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-273-8255 814-868-8661
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Contact information
Ambulatory surgery center135 East 38th Street Second floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Contact814-860-2241
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information
Connected care135 East 38th Street Third floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Contact814-860-2547
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits between you and our health care providers. We offer 3 types of telehealth:
- Clinical video telehealth provides instant appointments between Veterans at outpatient clinics and their providers.
- Home telehealth sends your vital health information, such as blood pressure readings, to your doctor via your smartphone or internet.
- Store-and-forward telehealth sends your previously recorded video, audio, and digital records to other medical specialists at VA facilities.
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Contact814-860-2973
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
Learn more about whether you qualify for the VA Beneficiary Travel program
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Contact information
Urgent Care135 East 38th Street First floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sun.
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Mon.
|8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our urgent care center offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but it isn't an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but we can help you when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional right away. Medical conditions treated include:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Contact information
Ambulatory surgery center135 East 38th Street Second floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Contact814-860-2241
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA.
Contact information
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Contact814-860-2038
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. Our program (formerly called Compensated Work Therapy), finds jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Transitional work experience matches your skills with a specific job and provides supervision.
- Supported employment helps Veterans with serious mental illness compete for jobs by providing therapy while they work.
- Vocational services train Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-hunting skills.
Learn more about VA vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
Contact information
Whole health135 East 38th Street Sixth floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
Mon.
Contact814-860-2447
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|700AM-800PM
Wed.
|700AM-800PM
Thu.
|700AM-800PM
Fri.
|700AM-800PM
Sat.
|700AM-800PM
Sun.
|700AM-800PM
Mon.
|700AM-800PM
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Ear acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, Tai Chi and Qi Gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information
Women Veteran care135 East 38th Street Second floor
Hours
Mon.
|hours
Tue.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Wed.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Thu.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Fri.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sat.
|7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Sun.
|Sun .
Contact814-860-2907
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Erie health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care during pregnancy, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support after your child is born
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation