Erie VA Medical Center Honored for Excellence in Sustainability

PRESS RELEASE

September 15, 2022

Erie , PA — The Erie VA Medical Center is an honored and proud recipient of the 2022 Top 25 Environmental Excellence Awards and a Circles of Excellence Award presented by Practice Greenhealth.

A focus on more sustainable operations supports healthier patients, staff, and communities.

In recognition for its achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, Erie VA Medical Center received the Top 25 Environmental Excellence and Circles of Excellence awards from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

“Our goal of providing world class care to Veterans is multi-faceted – ranging from exceptional clinical care to exemplary environmental stewardship. I am proud of the commitment our team exhibits year after year,” added Erie VA Medical Center Director John Gennaro.

The Top 25 awards showcase health practices that are committing their facilities to environmentally friendly care. Each year, the competition for the top tier increases as hospital across the nation continue to innovate.

The Circles of Excellence Awards celebrate hospitals who have not only earned an award for all-around sustainability achievement, but who have also been identified as the top scoring programs for each category of sustainability.

“In recent years, we have made great strides toward reducing our impact on the environment, and we are committed to doing even more,” noted Green Environment Management System (GEMS) manager John Poshka.

Erie VA has earned the Practice Greenhealth Circles of Excellence Award for top 10 nationwide performance in water conservation seven times, and received six Top 25 awards.

For more information, visit: Erie VAMC Stories.