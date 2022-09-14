Erie VA Medical Center Hosts Veteran Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

September 14, 2022

Erie , PA — Erie VA Medical Center announces town hall for Veterans on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Veterans, caregivers, and family members are invited to meet with John A. Gennaro, Executive Director - Erie VA Medical Center, and the executive leadership team as they discuss details of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director. Q&A session immediately following the updates.

Veterans will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding potential benefits from this landmark legislation. Attendees may join the meeting in-person, virtually, or by telephone.

Face masks are required, and social distancing remains in place to ensure the safety of Veterans and employees.

For more information, visit: https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/49307/.