Escanaba Vet Center

You do not need to be registered for care at VA. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:

discharge documents (such as a DD214)

receipt of certain awards

pay stubs

If these documents are not readily available before you visit, someone will help you obtain these when you come in. You may also request your military record (DD214) here.