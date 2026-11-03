Everett Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
1010 SE Everett Mall Way
Suite 207
Everett, WA 98208
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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- First time visitor? Call or stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help.
- Please call
to schedule an appointment.
- Non-traditional hours are available by arrangement.
- Cost: Free
- We have a large well-lit parking area in front of the building.
There is an Everett Transit stop nearby. View the schedule .
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
VSO changes at Everett Vet Center
Starting Feb 20, 2026, VFW Veterans Service Officers will no longer be at Everett Vet Center on weekdays. VBA staff will visit monthly for claims support. For further assistance, please follow link to contact liaisons not employed by VA.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Everett Vet Center has Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care at our center includes:
- Emotional Focused Couples Therapy (EFT)
- Gottman couples therapy protocol
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
For those who have lost someone, the Everett Vet Center can provide support services such as counseling, education, and referrals as needed.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Veterans will be referred to groups by a Vet Center counselor. Please talk to your counselor if you are interested in a group session.
Vet Center Groups
- Art Therapy: Thursday, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. PT
- Coping Skills Group: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. PT
- Cinema Group: Saturday, 10:00 a. m.- 11:00 a.m. PT
- Meditation: Tuesday 2:00p.m- 3:00p.m. and Thursday, 9:00a.m.- 10:00a.m. PT
- Vietnam Groups: Tuesday , 10:00 a.m.-11:00a.m., Wednesday, 9:00 a.m.-10:00a.m., Thursday, 11:00a.m.-12:00p.m, and 1:00p.m.-2:00p.m. PT
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer supportive services through confidential individual and group therapy counseling to assist Veterans and service members in working through their traumatic events and provide coping skills to help.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Returning from military service back to the civilian sector can be a culture shock. We can help by connecting you to the community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At Everett Vet Center we offer therapeutic activities such as:
- Meditation: Tuesdays 2:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. and Fridays 9:00a.m. to 10:00 PT
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you are struggling to overcome an addiction, we can connect you to VA services, such as the Addiction Treatment Center at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System or other local community partners.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Everett Vet Center can connect you to Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing(VASH) or to one of our community partners, such as
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Veteran Service Organizations/ VA Claims Representative
African American PTSD Assoc.
American Legion
AMVETS
Disabled American Veterans
Military Order of the Purple Heart
NABVETS
Paralyzed Veterans of America
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Vietnam Veterans of America
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Everett Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Colleges: Everett, Columbia, Edmonds, Shoreline, and Skagit Valley
- University of Washington
- Washington Department of Veteran Affairs(WDVA)
- Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve components
- Veteran Service Officers for VA disability claims
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
If you need any assistance with Vocational and employment(VR&E) programs, please get in contact with the Everett Vet Center Veteran Outreach Program Specialist at:
For more information, visit
- Veteran Readiness and Employment(VR&E)
- Work Study Program.
- The Everett Work Source/Serve Center for Veterans is located at 3201 Smith Ave, Suite 114 in Everett. Phone:
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.