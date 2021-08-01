Everett Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Everett Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- First time visitor? Call or stop by during our office hours and let's discuss how we can help.
- Please call 425-252-9701 to schedule an appointment.
- Non-traditional hours are available by arrangement.
- Cost: Free
- We have a large well-lit parking area in front of the building.
There is an Everett Transit stop nearby. View the schedule or contact the Snohomish County Network of Care for other transportation services.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Everett Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Hero's Café
Veterans gather monthly at Lynnwood's Hero's Cafe for lunch and camaraderie.
New Everett Community Based Outpatient Clinic coming in 2022
Construction has begun for Snohomish County's first VA community based outpatient clinic. 6,000 to 8,000 patients will be able to receive primary care at its Everett CBOC.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Everett Vet Center has Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
Specialty care at our center includes:
- Emotional Focused Couples Therapy (EFT)
- Gottman couples therapy protocol
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
For those who have lost someone, the Everett Vet Center can provide support services such as counseling, education, and referrals as needed.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Veterans will be referred to groups by a Vet Center counselor. Please talk to your counselor if you are interested in a group session.
Vet Center Groups
- Anger Management: Monday, 4:00 p.m.- 5:00p.m PT
- Coping Skills Group: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. PT
- GWOT Peer Support: Wednesday, 4:00 p.m.-5:00p.m. PT
- Meditation: Tuesday 3:00p.m- 4:00p.m. and Friday, 9:00a.m.- 10:00a.m. PT
- Military Sexual Trauma: Friday, 11:00a.m.- 12:00a.m. PT
- Pain Management: Thursday, 3:00p.m.- 4:00p.m. PT
- Relaxation Training: Wednesday, 1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m. PT
- Vietnam Groups: Tuesday , 10:00 a.m.-11:00a.m., Wednesday, 9:00 a.m.-10:00a.m., Thursday, 11:00a.m.-12:00p.m, and 1:00p.m.-2:00p.m. PT
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
At the Everett Vet Center we offer a Military Sexual Trauma group on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer supportive services through confidential individual and group therapy counseling to assist Veterans and service members in working through their traumatic events and provide coping skills to help.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Returning from military service back to the civilian sector can be a culture shock. We can help by connecting you to the community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At Everett Vet Center we offer therapeutic activities such as:
- Meditation: Tuesdays 3:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. and Fridays 9:00a.m. to 10:00 PT
- Relaxation Training: Wednesdays, 1:00p.m. to 2:00p.m. PT
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you are struggling to overcome an addiction, we can connect you to VA services, such as the Addiction Treatment Center at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System or other local community partners.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
The Everett Vet Center can connect you to Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing(VASH) or to one of our community partners, such as
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Veteran Service Organizations/ VA Claims Representative
We have Veteran Service Organizations here at the Everett Vet Center for assisting Veteran with claims. Available by appointment only. Please call 425-252-9701 to see how to schedule an appointment.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Everett Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with government and community agencies, including:
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Colleges: Everett, Columbia, Edmonds, Shoreline, and Skagit Valley
- University of Washington
- Washington Department of Veteran Affairs(WDVA)
- Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve components
- Veteran Service Officers for VA disability claims
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
If you need any assistance with Vocational and employment(VR&E) programs, please get in contact with the Everett Vet Center Veteran Outreach Program Specialist at: 425-252-9701.
For more information, visit
- Veteran Readiness and Employment(VR&E)
- Work Study Program.
- The Everett Work Source/Serve Center for Veterans is located at 3201 Smith Ave, Suite 114 in Everett. Phone: 425-258-6305
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.