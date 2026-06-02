Past rates: 2021 VA DIC rates for spouses and dependents
Review 2021 VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving spouses and dependent children of Veterans. These VA survivor benefits are tax exempt. This means you won’t have to pay any taxes on your compensation payments. These rates are effective December 1, 2020.
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Surviving spouse rates if the Veteran died on or after January 1, 1993
If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran
Your monthly payment rate is: $1,357.56
Effective December 1, 2020
You may also be eligible for added amounts based on certain factors. Find any descriptions in the table that are true for you. Add the amount listed in the Added monthly amount column of each description to your monthly payment. This is your total monthly payment.
Added amounts for surviving spouses
Effective December 1, 2020
- The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
- Transitional benefit, and
- DIC apportionment rate
- 289.00 for the first 2 years after the Veteran’s death
- 336.32 for each eligible child
Example of how to calculate your DIC payment
If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran, your monthly rate would start at $1,357.56.
Then for each additional benefit you qualify for, you would add the amounts from the Added amounts table.
In this example: We show the total monthly payment for someone with 2 children under 18, and who qualifies for the 8-year provision and Aid and Attendance.
Total monthly payment for the first 2 years
$1,357.56 (monthly rate)
+ $336.32 (first child under 18)
+ $336.32 (second child under 18)
+ $288.27 (8-year provision)
+ $336.32 (Aid and Attendance)
+ $289.00 (transitional benefit for the first 2 years after the Veteran’s death)
= $2,943.79 per month
Total monthly payment after 2 years (when transitional benefit ends)
$2,943.79 (monthly payment with transitional benefit)
- $289.00 (transitional benefit)
= $2,654.79 per month
Note: You can find the details of these rates in title 38 U.S.C. 1311(a, b, c, d, f) and 38 CFR 3.461(b).
Surviving spouse rates if the Veteran died before January 1, 1993
If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran who died before January 1, 1993, we use a different method to determine your DIC monthly payment.
Surviving spouse, with or without dependent children
To find your monthly payment, click on your Veteran’s pay grade category. Find their specific pay grade in the left column of the Monthly payment rates table, and the matching monthly payment to the right.
Then, go down to the Added or increased amounts table. Add any added or increased amounts that apply to you based on the Veteran’s disability rating and whether you have dependent children under 18.
Enlisted Veteran pay grades E-1 to E-9
Monthly payment rates
Effective December 1, 2020
Note: If you’re the surviving spouse of an aviation cadet or other service member not covered by this table, you’ll receive the DIC rate for enlisted E-3.
Veteran served as:
- Sergeant Major of the Army or Marine Corps, or
- Senior enlisted adviser of the Navy, or
- Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, or
- Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard
- The Veteran had a pay grade of E-1 to E-7, and
- The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
- The Veteran had a pay grade of E-8 or E-9, and
- The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
Warrant officer pay grades W-1 to W-4
- The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
Officer pay grades O-1 to O-10
Veteran served as:
- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or
- Chief of Staff of the Army or Air Force, or
- Chief of Naval Operations, or
- Commandant of the Marine Corps
- The Veteran had a pay grade of O-1 to O-3, and
- The Veteran had a VA service-connected disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
Example of how to calculate your DIC payment
If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran whose pay grade was E-3, your monthly rate would start at $1,357.56.
Then for each additional benefit you qualify for, you would add or adjust your monthly rate using the Added or increased amounts table.
In this example: We show the total monthly payment for someone with the E-3 monthly rate who qualifies for the 8-year provision and has 2 children under 18.
$1,357.56 (monthly rate)
+ $288.27 (8-year provision for E-3 pay grade)
+ $336.32 (rate for first child under 18)
+ $336.32 (rate for second child under 18)
= $2,318.47 total monthly payment
If you were the surviving spouse of a Veteran whose pay grade was E-9, and you qualified for the 8-year provision, and you had 2 dependent children under 18, you would calculate your monthly payment as in the example below.
$1,645.84 (increased payment for Veteran with pay grade of E-8 or E-9, with 8-year provision)
+ $336.32 (rate for first child under 18)
+ $336.32 (rate for second child under 18)
= $2,318.48 total monthly payment
DIC rates if you’re the surviving child of a Veteran
Find the survivor status below that applies to you.
Surviving dependent child of a Veteran, when the Veteran has no surviving spouse
Your monthly payment rate is: $573.20
Effective December 1, 2020
Surviving, unmarried adult child of a Veteran, when the Veteran’s surviving spouse is also eligible for DIC
We make this monthly payment to you separately as the adult surviving child, in addition to the eligible surviving spouse’s compensation.
Monthly payment rates
Effective December 1, 2020
(An adult child who became permanently unable to support themselves before age 18) 573.20
Surviving eligible child of a Veteran, when the Veteran doesn’t have a surviving spouse who’s eligible for DIC
We’ll base your payment amount on the number of the Veteran’s eligible surviving children. You’re an eligible child if you meet at least 1 of the requirements listed below.
At least 1 of these must be true. You’re:
- Under 18, or
- Between 18 and 23 and in a VA-approved school program, or
- Permanently unable to support yourself due to a disability that happened before age 18 (we use the term “helpless child”)
Monthly payment rates
Effective December 1, 2020
Added amounts
- For each additional eligible child in a family of 10 or more children, add $204.48.
- For each helpless child over 18, add $336.32 to your monthly rate above. This will be your total monthly payment. For example, if there are 2 eligible surviving children, and 1 of them is a helpless child, the rate for that child would be $748.62 ($412.30 + $336.32).
How DIC may affect your VA Survivors Pension or Survivor Benefit Plan
How do my payments for DIC affect my ability to receive VA Survivors Pension?
If you’re eligible for both DIC and Survivors Pension benefits, we’ll pay you whichever benefit gives you the most money. You can’t get both.
Learn more about Survivors Pension benefits
Check current VA Survivors Pension benefit rates
What’s a Survivor Benefit Plan?
The Survivor Benefit Program is a voluntary annuity program that service members may buy as a retirement benefit for their family members. An annuity is a monthly payment received for life. Depending on their military service, members may use this program to buy a Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) or Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plan (RCSBP).
We don’t manage this program. It’s managed by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service at the Department of Defense.
Can I receive SBP or RCSBP payments and DIC at the same time?
In most cases, you can’t receive a full SBP or RCSBP payment and a full DIC payment at the same time. The exception is if you’re receiving an SBP or RCSBP annuity from 1 spouse, then you remarry after age 55 and become eligible for DIC based on the service-connected disability of your new spouse. In this case you can receive full benefits through both programs at the same time.
If the exception doesn’t apply to you, the DFAS will reduce your SBP or RCSBP payment by two-thirds of your DIC payment through the end of this year. If your DIC payment is greater than your total SBP or RCSBP payment, the DFAS will stop your SBP or RCSBP payments. This is called the “SBP/DIC offset.”
In most cases, you can’t receive a full SBP or RCSBP payment and a full DIC payment at the same time.
What’s the phase-out elimination of the SBP/DIC offset?
This is the process that the DFAS is taking to stop reducing the amount of SBP or RCSBP payments for survivors who also receive DIC benefits. In the 2 years leading up to the full elimination of the offset in 2023, the DFAS has been lowering the percentage of the offset in phases.
- On January 1, 2021, the DFAS started reducing SBP and RCSBP payments by no more than two-thirds of the amount of a survivor’s DIC payment rather than by the full amount of their DIC payment.
- On January 1, 2022, the DFAS will start reducing SBP and RCSBP payments by no more than one-third of the amount of a survivor’s DIC payment.
- On January 1, 2023, the DFAS will stop the SBP/DIC offset. Survivors will start getting full benefits for both programs.
Learn more about these payment changes on the DFAS website
What happens if I’m receiving SBP or RCSBP payments and then I qualify for DIC before the elimination of the SBP/DIC offset?
Before the elimination of the offset in 2023, if the DFAS pays you more than the offset amount of SBP or RCSBP payments after you begin receiving DIC payments, they’ll consider this amount an overpayment. This means you’ll have to pay the money back.
To avoid owing money, be sure to notify the DFAS as soon as you qualify for DIC. You’ll need to send them a copy of your VA DIC award letter. The DFAS will determine if they need to reduce your SBP or RCSBP payment amount.
You can call the DFAS at
Full Title 38 regulations
Read the full regulations from Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations.
Full section
38 U.S.C. II Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (chapter 13, sections 1310 to 1318)
38 U.S.C 501(a) Subpart A—Pension, Compensation, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation
Details related to rates for surviving spouses and children
3.5 Dependency and indemnity compensation
3.10 Dependency and indemnity compensation rate for a surviving spouse
3.22 DIC benefits for survivors of certain Veterans rated totally disabled at time of death