Past rates: 2021 VA DIC rates for spouses and dependents

How DIC may affect your VA Survivors Pension or Survivor Benefit Plan

How do my payments for DIC affect my ability to receive VA Survivors Pension?

If you’re eligible for both DIC and Survivors Pension benefits, we’ll pay you whichever benefit gives you the most money. You can’t get both.

Learn more about Survivors Pension benefits

Check current VA Survivors Pension benefit rates

What’s a Survivor Benefit Plan?

The Survivor Benefit Program is a voluntary annuity program that service members may buy as a retirement benefit for their family members. An annuity is a monthly payment received for life. Depending on their military service, members may use this program to buy a Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) or Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plan (RCSBP).

We don’t manage this program. It’s managed by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service at the Department of Defense.

Can I receive SBP or RCSBP payments and DIC at the same time?

In most cases, you can’t receive a full SBP or RCSBP payment and a full DIC payment at the same time. The exception is if you’re receiving an SBP or RCSBP annuity from 1 spouse, then you remarry after age 55 and become eligible for DIC based on the service-connected disability of your new spouse. In this case you can receive full benefits through both programs at the same time.

If the exception doesn’t apply to you, the DFAS will reduce your SBP or RCSBP payment by two-thirds of your DIC payment through the end of this year. If your DIC payment is greater than your total SBP or RCSBP payment, the DFAS will stop your SBP or RCSBP payments. This is called the “SBP/DIC offset.”

In most cases, you can’t receive a full SBP or RCSBP payment and a full DIC payment at the same time.

What’s the phase-out elimination of the SBP/DIC offset?

This is the process that the DFAS is taking to stop reducing the amount of SBP or RCSBP payments for survivors who also receive DIC benefits. In the 2 years leading up to the full elimination of the offset in 2023, the DFAS has been lowering the percentage of the offset in phases.

On January 1, 2021 , the DFAS started reducing SBP and RCSBP payments by no more than two-thirds of the amount of a survivor’s DIC payment rather than by the full amount of their DIC payment.

, the DFAS started reducing SBP and RCSBP payments by no more than rather than by the full amount of their DIC payment. On January 1, 2022 , the DFAS will start reducing SBP and RCSBP payments by no more than one-third of the amount of a survivor’s DIC payment .

, the DFAS will start reducing SBP and RCSBP payments by no more than . On January 1, 2023, the DFAS will stop the SBP/DIC offset. Survivors will start getting full benefits for both programs.

Learn more about these payment changes on the DFAS website

What happens if I’m receiving SBP or RCSBP payments and then I qualify for DIC before the elimination of the SBP/DIC offset?

Before the elimination of the offset in 2023, if the DFAS pays you more than the offset amount of SBP or RCSBP payments after you begin receiving DIC payments, they’ll consider this amount an overpayment. This means you’ll have to pay the money back.

To avoid owing money, be sure to notify the DFAS as soon as you qualify for DIC. You’ll need to send them a copy of your VA DIC award letter. The DFAS will determine if they need to reduce your SBP or RCSBP payment amount.

You can call the DFAS at . They’re open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Full Title 38 regulations

Read the full regulations from Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations.

Full section

38 U.S.C. II Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (chapter 13, sections 1310 to 1318)

38 U.S.C 501(a) Subpart A—Pension, Compensation, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation

Details related to rates for surviving spouses and children

3.5 Dependency and indemnity compensation

3.10 Dependency and indemnity compensation rate for a surviving spouse

3.22 DIC benefits for survivors of certain Veterans rated totally disabled at time of death