What is a Caregiver?

Caregivers are the family members and loved ones who provide care for Veterans who are living with the effects of war, disability, chronic illness, or aging. They deserve VA’s highest level of support. Caregivers provide the support and care needed to allow Veterans to remain in their own home. They also play an important role in supporting Veterans who are hospitalized or living outside their home.

Caregivers are the critical link to ensuring Veterans have quality care and optimal wellness. We want all caregivers to feel supported and have trust in VA to assist them in their caregiving roles.

Two Programs: What's the Difference?

Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)

PGCSS is the core of VA’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP). The program provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, telephone support, online programs, and referrals to available resources to caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran must be enrolled in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and be receiving assistance from a caregiver in order for the caregiver to participate.

Click Here to learn how to Enroll.

Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

PCAFC offers enhanced clinical support and services for caregivers of eligible Veterans who have a serious injury (or illness) and require in-person personal care services among other requirements.

To learn more about the program, see our PCAFC Overview Video

To learn more about the how to apply, see our PCAFC Application Video

Services Provided Through (PGCSS):