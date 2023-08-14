Whole Health
Whole Health is a cutting-edge, holistic approach to care that recognizes you as a whole person and helps support your unique answer to the question, "What would I do if my health were the best it could be?" Whole Health centers around what matters to you and goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It focuses on your values and goals, your health and well-being, and includes self-care and complementary therapies along with your traditional medical care. In Whole Health care, you are a more active partner with your health team.
The Circle of Health
The Circle of Health illustrates the big picture connections between your health and other aspects of your life. Whole Health opens the door to discuss not only your health conditions, but the elements that impact your well-being.
Take a Closer Look at The Circle of Health
Me
The innermost circle represents each of us as unique individuals. We start at the middle saying, “I am the expert on my life, values, goals, and priorities. Only I can know WHY I want my health. Only I can know what really matters to ME. And this knowledge needs to be what drives my health and my healthcare. I am the most important person when it comes to making choices that influence my health and well-being. I am the leader of my team, and my medical team professionals are some of the invited players.”
Examples of the types of services Veterans can access and use to support this area include (but are not limited to):
- What REALLY matters to you in your life?
- What do you want your health for?
- What is your vision of your best possible health?
Mindful Awareness
Mindfulness is being fully aware or paying attention. Sometimes, we go through our daily lives on autopilot. We are not fully aware of the present. We often dwell on the past and plan events in the future. We do not spend much time really paying attention and noticing what is happening right now; without judging or trying to fix it. Your body and mind send you signals constantly. If your attention is elsewhere, you don’t notice. Then, the signals that began as whispers become loud warnings. For example, when you miss the whispers of an early discomfort or a sad feeling, you miss the opportunity to make a change before it grows into real pain or depression. Being mindful, or aware, allows you to make conscious, proactive choices about every aspect of your health. Mindfulness connects you to each component of your well-being, and to your whole self.
8 Areas
Self-care is often the most important factor in living a healthy life, which in turn allows you to live your life fully, in the ways that matter to you. Self-care includes all the choices you make on a daily basis that affect your physical, mental, and spiritual health. In fact, how you take care of yourself will have a greater impact on your health and well-being than the medical care you receive. Evidence shows that each of these eight areas of self-care contributes a great deal to your overall health and well-being. They can also affect your chances for developing diseases as well as the seriousness of that disease. Consider your values, lifestyle, habits, and motivations in each area. Taking stock of where you are now and where you want to be in each of these areas is the first step in living a healthier life.
Prevention
Prevention and treatment of illness or disease and traditional and complementary medicine are part of professional care. Preventive care includes things like immunizations and cancer screening. Common treatments include checkups, medicines, supplements, physical therapy, surgery, and counseling. Complementary medicine includes approaches like acupuncture and mind-body therapies. It is important to stay current with your personal care plan for health and well-being.
Community
The outer ring represents your community. For some, their community is close by and for others it is far away. Your community is more than the places where you live, work, and worship. It includes all the people and groups you connect with, who rely on you and upon whom you rely.
How to Get Started
The Pathway
Veterans explore their mission, aspiration, and purpose (MAP) by building their Personal Health Plan (PHP). Once you are on the Whole Health Pathway, VA staff and Veteran Peer Support Specialists, guide you as you complete your Personal Health Inventory and develop your Personal Health Plan.
Whole Health means thinking about and approaching your health in a new way. Through conversations and courses, VA staff and Veteran Peers will get to know you. They will work with you to set health and well-being goals based on your needs and what matters to you.
The Conversation
Tell your health care provider your needs, concerns, and goals.
What matters to you will shape your Personal Health Plan and drive your Well-being Program and clinical treatment choices. A yoga class might enhance your flexibility, or a tai chi class might help you manage your pain better.
Whether you want to better your pain management and mobility, change careers, or reduce stress, you can start by talking with your health care provider or participating in a Whole Health course.
Take a Course
There are currently two Veteran-led Whole Health courses - Introduction to Whole Health and Taking Charge of My Life and Health.
- Introduction to Whole Health: The Introduction to Whole Health session is designed to familiarize you to the VA Whole Health approach to care. This approach is designed around what is important to you, developing a plan of care to make those things possible, giving you a larger voice in your care. Through our programs and services and, most importantly, your own strengths and abilities, we will work together in a healing partnership to optimize your well-being with a focus on what is important to YOU. We'll also describe areas of self-care and well-being that make up all the different aspects of who we are as individuals. You will learn how improving certain areas of your life can have an influencing effect on your overall physical and mental health.
- Taking Charge of My Life and Health (TCMLH): Following the Introduction to Whole Health, you can participate in a 6-week “deep dive” peer-led course. This group session provides an opportunity for more self-exploration, self-care, and goal creation around what matters to YOU.
Whole Health puts YOU, not your symptoms, at the center of your care decisions.
Appointments for these classes can be made by calling: 701-239-3700 Ext. 3900
Health and Wellness (1 on 1) Coaching
Wanting to make changes in your life but need help? Our health coach helps Veterans set goals, increase motivation, discuss any barriers/obstacles that may come up along your journey, and improve your overall quality of life that is aligned with your values, wants, and needs. Coaching can assist Veterans with the next steps in their lives, putting the Veteran in the driver’s seat throughout the process allowing the Veteran to choose his/her own health plan/route.
Appointments for this class can be made by calling: 701-239-3700 Ext. 3900
Well Being Programs
These programs/classes are designed to provide you with tools and skills to improve your health and quality of life. Whether it’s for wellness or to compliment conventional care, VA Fargo offers a variety of in person and virtual classes to enrolled Veterans such as: Gentle Yoga, Chair Yoga, Tai Chi: Tai Chi Chih, Eat Well, Be Well Cooking Class, Eating to Reduce Inflammation & Pain, Intro to Mindfulness Meditation, Qi Gong, Relaxation skills, Reiki, and the Christian Connection.
Well-Being Program-Classes - VIRTUAL
Gentle Yoga
Yoga fosters mindfulness, decreases pain, calms the mind, reduces stress, connects the mind and body, all while increasing strength and flexibility.
Monday – 5:00 PM CST
Tuesday – 3:00 PM CST
Wednesday – 4:00 PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Sign Up
Chair Yoga
Chair Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Yoga improves strength, balance, and flexibility. Slow movements and deep breathing increase blood flow and warm up muscles, while holding a pose can build strength. Yoga is also good as basic stretching for easing pain and improving mobility in people with lower back pain. Regular yoga practice may reduce levels of stress and body-wide inflammation, contributing to healthy hearts. Talk to your provider if yoga is right for you.
Wednesdays - 11:00 AM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Sign Up
Tai Chi: Tai Chi Chih
Tai Chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches rooted in the Asian traditions of martial arts and Chinese Medicine. Each posture flows into the next without pause, ensuring that your body is in constant motion. Tai Chi is sometimes described as a meditation in motion because it promotes serenity through gentle movements connecting the mind and body. Tai Chi strengthens both the lower and upper extremities and also the core muscles of the back and abdomen. Tai Chi can boost upper and lower body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Talk to your provider if this practice is right for you. Ask your provider for a Whole Health Consult today to get started.
Monday - 9:30 AM-10:30 AM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Sign Up
Tai Chi for Arthritis / Fall Prevention
Developed by Dr. Paul Lam at the Tai Chi for Health Institute (TCHI), Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention is based on Sun style tai chi. Sun tai chi is proven to have many health benefits, including increasing strength, balance and awareness, which can help reduce the possibility of a fall.
2nd Thursday of the Month - 9:30 AM-10:30 AM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Sign Up
Eat Well, Be Well Cooking Class
Live cooking demos with Fargo VA dieticians teaching you how cooking healthy meals can help you live your best life.
4th Thursday of the Month - 10:30 AM-11:30 AM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 4437 to Sign Up
Eating to Reduce Inflammation & Pain
This 6-week course led by Fargo VA Dieticians will teach you the components of an anti-inflammatory diet while gaining skills to incorporate it into your everyday life.
Monday - 1:00 PM-2:00 PM CST (6 week series)
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 4437 to Sign Up
Intro to Mindfulness Meditation
This 3-week series introduces simple mindfulness techniques to reduce stress and improve wellbeing. Mindfulness brings focus, ease, and freedom from emotional reaction in daily life. It is a way of finding joy and discovering gratitude.
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Register
Qi Gong
Qi gong, translates as “cultivation of life energy,” and involves using exercises to optimize energy within the body, mind, and spirit, with the goal of improving and maintaining health and well-being. Qi Gong uses simple movements, focusing on increasing and improving the flow of qi. The movements are similar to tai chi in that they are slow, intentional, and coordinated with breath and/or focused attention.
1st Tuesday of the Month - 11:00 AM-12:00 PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Sign Up
Well-Being Program-Classes - IN-PERSON (Fargo)
Tai Chi for Arthritis / Fall Prevention
Developed by Dr. Paul Lam at the Tai Chi for Health Institute (TCHI), Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention is based on Sun style tai chi. Sun tai chi is proven to have many health benefits, including increasing strength, balance and awareness, which can help reduce the possibility of a fall.
2nd Thursday of the Month - 9:30 AM-10:30 AM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Sign Up
Relaxation Skills
Learn a variety of tools to engage relaxation of the body and mind: breathing techniques, guided imagery, body-mind practices, healing sounds and more.
Mondays (August -May) - 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to Sign Up
Reiki
Japanese technique that promotes healing by balancing the subtle energy field surrounding and throughout the body. Reiki is used to promote wellness, reduce stress, cope with symptoms and support current medical treatment.
Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays - (By Appointment)
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to make an Appointment
**Available at Jamestown CBOC - Thursdays - Call 701-952-4787 to make an Appointment
Eat Well, Be Well Cooking Class
Live cooking demos with Fargo VA dieticians teaching you how cooking healthy meals can help you live your best life
4th Tuesday of the Month - 1:00PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 4437 to Sign Up
Eating to Reduce Inflammation & Pain
This course led by Fargo VA Dieticians will teach you the components of an anti-inflammatory diet while gaining skills to incorporate it into your everyday life.
Mondays - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 4437 to Sign Up
The Christian Connection
Discover the Power of Your Spirituality
Fridays - 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 4437 to Sign Up
Whole Health Clinical Care
Providing outpatient care that is centered around healing environments and healing relationships. This will also include the use of modalities such as Acupuncture and Chiropractic.
Chiropractic Care
Fargo:
Available by Appointment: Monday - Friday 7:30 AM- 5:30 PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to make an appointment
Walk-In Clinic - Tuesdays 8:00 AM-12:00 PM CST
Chiropractors:
Dr. Michael Mortenson
Dr. Kevin Bjorlie
Dr. Janyne Aker
Dr. Ricky Judisch
Dr. Amy Christianson
Minot:
Available by Appointment: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CST
Call 701-418-2600 to make an appointment
Chiropractor:
Dr. Michael Kelly Jr.
Acupuncture Care
Fargo:
Available by Appointment: Monday - Friday 7:30 AM- 3:30 PM CST
Call 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990 to make an appointment
Walk-In Clinic - Tuesdays 8:00 AM-12:00 PM CST
Acupuncturists:
Dr. Tabitha Olsen-Bergman
Tasha Boehland
Battlefield Acupuncture
Fargo:
Available by Walk-In or Call ahead 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990):
-
Tuesdays - 9:00 AM- 11:00 AM CST (Dr. Ottenbacher)
-
Thursdays - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM CST (Tasha Boehland)
Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) (Downtown Fargo):
-
1st & 3rd Thursdays of the Month - 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Dr. Tabitha Olsen-Bergman)
Battlefield Acupuncturists:
Dr. Tabitha Olsen-Bergman
Dr. Ronovan Ottenbacher
Tasha Boehland
Group Acupuncture
Fargo:
Available Thursdays 9:00 AM - 11:00AM CST by Walk-In or Call ahead
701-239-3700 Ext. 3990
Group Acupuncturist:
Tasha Boehland
Medical Massage
Fargo:
Available Monday - Friday 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Call for an appointment 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990
Medical Massage Therapists:
Jennifer Bourne
Heather Thomas
Jen Utter
Reiki
Reiki is a Japanese technique that promotes healing by balancing the subtle energy field surrounding and throughout the body. Reiki is used to promote wellness, reduce stress, cope with symptoms, and support current medical treatment.
Fargo:
Available by Appointment Only (Nancy Ruud)
Call for an appointment 701-239-3700 Ext. 3990
Jamestown:
Available by Appointment Only (Monica Gussiaas)
Call for an appointment 701-952-4787