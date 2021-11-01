First-time visitor or walk-ins

If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours, or call 505-327-9684 to discuss how we can help

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Making an Appointment

Due to COVID -19 restrictions we ask that Veterans call for an appointment. Upon arrival ring the doorbell or call the number listed on the door. We will take your temperature and ask you to fill out a COVID screening form. Please contact us if you have any symptoms or have been around an individual with symptoms or a positive COVID test.

After your initial appointment with the Farmington Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to have you called to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

Contacting Us

You may call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or Rescheduling an Appointment

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.