Farmington Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Farmington Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor or walk-ins
- If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours, or call 505-327-9684 to discuss how we can help
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an Appointment
Due to COVID -19 restrictions we ask that Veterans call for an appointment. Upon arrival ring the doorbell or call the number listed on the door. We will take your temperature and ask you to fill out a COVID screening form. Please contact us if you have any symptoms or have been around an individual with symptoms or a positive COVID test.
After your initial appointment with the Farmington Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to have you called to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting Us
You may call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or Rescheduling an Appointment
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We have a well-lit parking lot with plenty of space, please feel free to park anywhere.
Accessible parking and access is located to the right of the front door.
The Farmington Vet Center is located in an office complex on E. Main Ave directly across from the Nissan dealership and co-located with State Farm offices.
Driving
We are located on E. Maine Ave on the East side just South of the Animas Valley Mall.
Walk, bike, public transit
Public transportation is available through Red Apple; we are located just a short walk from stop B4 on the blue line. From Walgreens walk north on the east side of the road and we are at the end of the block. Visit Red Apple for routes and schedules.
In the spotlight at Farmington Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Farmington Vet Center Groups
Groups include:
- Women Veteran Trauma support
- Vietnam Veteran support
- Military Sexual Trauma support
- Moral Injury and Healing
- OIF/OEF psychotherapy and activities
Free Veteran Ski Days!
Adaptive Sports Association has collaborated with the Farmington Vet Center to bring FREE ski days for Veterans at Purgatory Ski Resort that includes a lift ticket, ski lesson, and ski equipment! Contact Klancy at 970-385-2163.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
To help you and your loved ones identify steps to create a healthy and supportive environment at home, we offer family counseling for free and without limitation.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We keep in touch with LGBTQ+ service providers at VA Albuquerque, as well as local providers and resources, and can make a direct referral for you. Mental health counseling or case management is also available if you meet eligibility criteria.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our specialized care includes:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
- Group Psychotherapy
We also collaborate with community agencies on occasion to offer additional outdoor therapy and community events to our clients.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have counselors trained specifically in this area to help you meet your goals.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
This is our specialty and all of our counselors are experts in this area.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Farmington Vet Center, we provide long-term support to help Veterans and service members overcome underlying issues.
We refer Veterans and service members struggling with addiction to the Albuquerque VA Healthcare System and other community partners to detox and gain stability.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The best suicide prevention is active treatment, so if you struggle with any mental health issues get in touch with us!
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
If you are looking to connect with other Veterans, we can provide referrals and we work with community partners to create opportunities for our Veterans and service members.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We appreciate our community stakeholders and stay up-to-date on what's happening so we can align community opportunities with your goals.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
This service is especially valuable if you live in Colorado. Give us call to confirm eligibility and get started!
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.