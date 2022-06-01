Fayetteville, AR Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Fayetteville, AR Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 479-582-7152 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled with your counselor.
The main entrance is located at the west end of the building and is easily accessible.
We have a large, well-lit parking area in front of our building. There are 4 spaces specifically designated "Veteran" parking. There are also 3 ADA accessible parking spaces. Additional parking is available on the west side of the building.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Fayetteville, AR Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Group forums
We offer PTSD groups at several locations across northwest Arkansas. Our groups include a wide range of Veterans and current service members with diverse military backgrounds and experiences. Please contact us if you’re interested.
Nontraditional office hours
We realize that there are only so many hours in a day. Because your time is a valuable and finite resource, we offer nontraditional evening office hours 4 days per week by appointment only.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Couples counseling is one area in which we specialize. Our counselors have a wide range of experience and knowledge. We provide empathetic counseling services to enhance the overall mental wellness of your family. Couples counseling provides support in making necessary changes to improve the health of the relationship.
Couples counseling is designed to:
- Assist couples in understanding the dynamics of their relationship
- Identify areas of concern
- Help couples discover solutions and favorable outcomes
Our counselors are experts in working with children and young adults. We offer:
- Gottman method couples’ therapy
- Attachment-based therapy
- Interpersonal psychotherapy for depression
Areas of specialization include:
- Evidence-based treatments to address trauma
- Behavioral concerns
- Parenting
- Difficulty with managing emotions
- Anxiety
- Family support during the transition from military to civilian life
For a consultation for couples or family counseling, come visit or call us today.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer grief counseling, also known as bereavement therapy, to assist you in coping with loss. While grief is a normal part of loss, it too can be very complicated and traumatic. You don’t have to go it alone. We provide services to help with grief related to personal loss. Our counselors provide:
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Supportive therapy
Call or come by today. Let us support you during your time of need.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We can support you if you’re experiencing any of the following symptoms:
- Feeling anxious or worried
- Anger/frequent arguments with others
- Relationship problems
- Difficulty sleeping
- Sad or depressed mood
- Thoughts of self-harm
- Lack of interest in activities that you used to enjoy
- Low motivation
- Physical symptoms
Our counselors are well equipped to help with a variety of mental and behavioral health concerns. We provide therapeutic options such as:
- Cognitive processing therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Dialectic behavioral therapy (DBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors are adept at helping Veterans and service members who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST). We offer trauma-informed care and evidence-based counseling that includes:
- Cognitive processing therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
- Narrative therapy
Through individual and group counseling sessions, we can help you:
- Learn more about how MST affects people
- Provide individualized counseling to help you cope with trauma and its impacts on your life
- Provide treatment that involves discussing your experience
If you’re affected by MST, we’re here for you. Call us or come in for a consultation and allow us to partner with you in your journey toward wellness.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Our team is trained in evidence-based practices to help you address your current symptoms or concerns. We provide:
- Dialectic behavioral therapy (DBT) in a group setting
- Individual cognitive processing therapy (CPT)
We’ll work with you to develop an individualized plan for a brighter future. Whether you want to learn coping skills or to have a safe place to talk about your experiences, we want to help.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be difficult for Veterans and their families. Similarly, military members still serving in National Guard or Reserve units who are returning from deployment need similar support in the transition from military to civilian life.
We provide supportive therapy for returning service members. We offer:
- Counseling and mental health services
- Events and activities designed to encourage camaraderie and socialization
- Referrals to other health care services providers
We also provide direct referrals to other service providers within the VA system as well as direct referrals to non-VA agencies and services such as:
- Arkansas Department of Workforce Services (ADWS) for employment seekers
- County Veterans’ Service Officers for initiation of disability claims
- Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) for disability claims assistance
- Operation Reboot to assist Veterans transitioning from homelessness into homes or apartments who need help with furniture
A core mission of the Vet Center is to support your transition from military to civilian life. Give us a call or stop by today to get more information or begin receiving our services.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors are experienced with substance use disorders and treatment in both inpatient and outpatient settings. We provide individual and family counseling to assist with the assessment and treatment of substance misuse.
We can help you develop an effective plan of recovery that might include one or more of the following:
- Referral for more intensive treatment at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks or within the community through either inpatient or outpatient programming
- Referral to community support groups
- Recommendation for continued counseling with the Vet Center or through a community provider
If you need support with substance use disorder, please call or come in for a consultation. We would be honored to assist you in determining a treatment approach appropriate to your needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our team is trained in helping prevent suicide by Veterans, service members, and their family members. We are here—ready, willing, and able to support you. We offer:
- Nonjudgmental support to help you or your family member
- Supportive counseling to assist you with managing your symptoms
We approach suicide prevention in the following ways:
- Training to assist community members, including Veterans and service members, in becoming better equipped to reach others in need of help.
- Referrals to additional services and resources within the community—both within VA and in the private sector.
- Risk assessments for Veterans and service members to evaluate individual level of care needed.
- Development of safety plans to assist with suicide prevention, including partnering with local community stakeholders when appropriate.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We help Veterans, service members, and their family members obtain access to VA and community providers in Northwest Arkansas. Through public outreach and education, we offer a variety of ways to assist you or connect you to information and referrals such as:
- Benefits support with the Veterans Benefits Administration
- Accessing VA and community health care
- Education and information to assist with your local job search
- Connecting with community resources for education and training
- Community resources to assistance with homelessness, food insecurity, or with utility bills and rental assistance
Among our many community contacts, we work closely with each County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO) throughout northwest Arkansas. For your convenience, here’s a list of the CVSOs in our area. We can also assist you in contacting your local CVSO.
- Benton County Veteran Services: 479-464-6123
- Boone County Veteran Services: 870-741-3640
- Carroll County Veteran Services: 870-423-4000
- Crawford County Veteran Services: 479-471-3200
- Franklin County Veteran Services: 479-667-4677
- Johnson County Veteran Services: 479-754-2560
- Logan County Veteran Services (North): 479-963-1303
- Logan County Veteran Services (South): 479-675-5650
- Madison County Veteran Services: 479-738-2754
- Marion County Veterans Services: 870-449-5401
- Newton County Veteran Services: 870-446-2030
- Sebastian County Veteran Services: 479-782-3421
- Washington County Veteran Services: 479-444-1767
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our Veteran Outreach Program Specialist reaches out to Veterans and service members in metropolitan and rural communities to advocate for their needs. We strive to build connections with community partners through trainings, briefings, and referral services as well as educating local communities about military culture and topics related to military service.
We participate in monthly client-based and community stakeholder meetings with:
- The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
- The Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care Homelessness Program
- The Northwest Arkansas Veterans Coalition
We continuously seek ways to improve partnerships within our community. Call or come visit us to learn more about our outreach efforts and community partnerships.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.