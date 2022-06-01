Fayetteville, AR Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 479-582-7152 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit: You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled with your counselor.

The main entrance is located at the west end of the building and is easily accessible. We have a large, well-lit parking area in front of our building. There are 4 spaces specifically designated "Veteran" parking. There are also 3 ADA accessible parking spaces. Additional parking is available on the west side of the building.