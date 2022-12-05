PACT Act Open House

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. A new law, the PACT Act, expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care will host PACT Act Information and Health Fair at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 Raeford Rd.

During the event, Veterans will have an opportunity to enroll in VA health care if eligible, complete a toxic exposure screening, and receive assistance in filing their PACT Act related claims. Just bring your DD214 and our Veterans Benefit staff will be happy to help you file your claim.

If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share this information. There is no restriction or rule on the time frame for eligibility after discharge. If you believe that you have a condition that is related to exposure to toxins during Vietnam, the Gulf War or post 9/11, you are encouraged to be bring our DD214, be screened and file a claim.

Need more info on the PACT Act? Please contact VA at 1-800-MyVA411 or visit PACT Act | VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care | Veterans Affairs