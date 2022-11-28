Cumberland County Veterans--COVID Testing site at Fayetteville VA Medical Center-Ramsey St. will close starting Tuesday, November 15. COVID testing will now be available at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center at 7300 Raeford Road, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are experiencing COVID symptoms: cough, sore throat, body aches, runny/stuffy nose, no taste/smell, nausea or vomiting, headache, muscle aches, shortness of breath or fatigue, or exposure, please call 910-488-2120 extension 1459 to be assisted by a nurse.

For any emergency symptoms, please ensure to report to or Emergency Room at 2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website