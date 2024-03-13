Drug take back

VA’s Medication Take Back Day coincide with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Days. DEA holds twice yearly National Prescription Take Back Days, in April and October.

The VA collection site is unable to accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Visit to learn more: Fayetteville VA Invites The Public To Dispose Of Unused Medications And Prescriptions During Nationwide VA Medication “Take Back” Day | VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care | Veterans Affairs