Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the General Mental Health center.

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7824

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call the Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) center.

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 5828

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center

Mental Health Clinic

Building 48

Map of Fayetteville Coastal campus

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7824

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) center.

Available at Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center

Substance Abuse Treatment Program

Building 47

Map of Fayetteville Coastal campus

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 5828

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!