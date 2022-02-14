Fayetteville VA recognizes Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week
PRESS RELEASE
Fayetteville , NC — The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans.
“During the week of National Salute, we strive to re-commit to our core values of ICARE—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence—and we offer our patients a genuine connection with family, friends, and the communities they served,” said Dan Dücker, Executive Director, Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System.
In 2021, southeastern North Carolina volunteers and community organizations contributed more than $125,000 in monetary and non-monetary donations to events and activities recognizing Veteran patients.
In addition to donations, 29 dedicated volunteers braved the challenges presented by COVID-19 to support Veterans across the region.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities within the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System, visit https://www.va.gov/fayetteville-coastal-health-care/ or call 910-822-7027.
Gail Cureton, Public Affairs Officer
(910) 488-2120 ext. 7092