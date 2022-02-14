Fayetteville VA recognizes Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has resulted in an increase of positive COVID cases across our 19-county southeastern NC catchment area. The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System takes your health and safety seriously as we continue to protect our Veterans, visitors, and staff from possible COVID-19 exposure and spread during face-to-face appointments, surgeries, and procedures at our facilities.

If you have been in contact with a person who has COVID-19 or if you have tested positive for COVID-19, contact your primary care team – before coming into the facility for any scheduled appointments.

The Fayetteville VA Medical Center-Ramsey St. is currently only offering testing for Veterans with COVID symptoms such as loss to taste/smell, fever, etc. We are unable to offer rapid testing at this time.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website