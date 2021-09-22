Federal Way Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Federal Way Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
We have a large well-lit parking area. Please park in any available space.
The main entrance is located at the center of the building and is accessible from both the west and south side of the parking lot. There is also a side entrance to the building. We are located in the center of the building Suite 110.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
You can set up appointments by calling in at 253-838-3090 or just walk in and talk to our front office. Currently appointments are scheduled 4 weeks out due to staff change over. For services other than counseling no appointments are needed. Our Outreach specialist can be reached daily.
Clients who have transportation challenges can use public bus services leaving 15th St SW or Market St SW in Federal Way, Monday thru Friday.
Buses leave every 20 minutes between 7:07 a.m. and 5:23 p.m.
Bus number 181 will transport you to Twin Lakes P&R stop just across from the Vet Center.
In the spotlight at Federal Way Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Future program initiative
The Federal Way Vet Center's focus during the months of Oct and Nov is to determine the interests of Veterans in the supported area on activity groups and functions they would be interested in.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Federal Way Vet Center has licensed clinicians standing by to provide counseling services for couples, spouses, children, and partners.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you're having trouble adjusting to a difficult life change or someone close to you has died the Federal Way Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We keep in touch with LGBTQ+ service providers at VA Puget Sound and can make a direct referral for you. Mental health counseling or case management is also available if you meet eligibility criteria
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At Federal Way Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral to VA counseling resources and therapy resources in your community. Care at our center includes:
- Interpersonal and relational counseling for readjustment issues affecting Veterans, and their families
- Evidence-based therapies, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Skills-based treatments for mastery of readjustment symptoms
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer supportive services through confidential individual and group therapy counseling to assist the Veteran in working through their traumatic events and provide coping skills to help.
Currently we are conducting 2 Vietnam and 1 gardening group to assist in PTSD therapy. Space is always available.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Federal Way Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process. We help you get VA medical benefits by assisting you with the filing process. We also work closely with VSOs that will guide you through the claims process. Housing and home loans can also be explain and assisted with.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Federal Way Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We provide education on our Veteran community and military culture to private organizations and community agencies. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Federal Way Vet Center offers a variety of appointment modalities to meet your needs to include in-person, video, and phone appointments. Ask how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.