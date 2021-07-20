PRESS RELEASE

VA Continues to Encourage Veterans, Their Loved Ones and Caregivers to Get the COVID 19 Vaccine

Those at greatest risk for the Delta variant are either unvaccinated or only received their first of a two-dose vaccine series, such as Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna.

VA continues to encourage Veterans, their loved ones, and caregivers to get the COVID 19 vaccine if they have not done so already.

The Delta variant, which has caused many hospitalizations and deaths across India, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. According to the CDC, there is additional concern that some of the medical treatments we use to treat COVID-19 may be less effective against this variant.

The Delta variant is now spreading across the United States and those at greatest risk are either unvaccinated or only received their first of a two-dose vaccine series, such as Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna. Furthermore, until high levels of vaccination are achieved, additional variants are expected to arise.

This new variant may soon become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 strain causing infections in the US and it is expected to lead to a rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

The good news is that the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the United States offer good protection against the COVID-19 causing virus variants we know most about. This indicates that full vaccination can prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalization. In the UK, COVID-19 vaccines have shown excellent effectiveness in preventing hospitalization from the Delta strain for persons who are fully vaccinated.

VA Finger Lakes offers J&J (single dose) vaccine for walk-in clinics Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Bath VA – 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. and Saturday and Sunday 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Urgent Care

Canandaigua VA - 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

Calkins Road VA Clinic - 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The Moderna (2-dose) vaccine is also available at these locations; please call ahead to schedule the Moderna vaccine:

Bath: 607-664-4626

Canandaigua: 585-393-7401 Option # 3

Rochester Calkins Road Clinic: 585-463-2757 Option # 3

