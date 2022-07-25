Health Promotion Disease Prevention
Healthy Living Matters. Prevention Works. Let the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System's Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP) team assist you in creating, and sustaining a healthy lifestyle.
Martha Gault
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Coordinator & Veterans Health Education Coordinator
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 585-393-8069
Email: martha.gault@va.gov
Being physically active is key in keeping your joints lubricated, your muscles strong, and your mind, and body healthy. Exercise is a key element in physical activity and comes in many different forms. Physical activity can include talking a walk, a hike, a jog, dancing, strength training, playing tag with the kids, hitting up the gym, and so much more.
Check out some of our tools and resources.
Get Fit for Life (11) Veteran Success Stories - YouTube
Video Gallery - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)
Living with Arthritis: Exercise - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Success Stories - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)
Get in touch with our MOVE! Coordinator Tanisa Spencer at 585-463-2630 or tanisa.spencer@va.gov
Easily access tools and resources through our mobile apps.
Annie App for Veterans | VA Mobile
Mobile Mental Health (myvaapps.com)
Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry | VA Mobile
Healthy living means eating wisely, being physically active, and practicing healthy habits.
My HealtheVet Veterans Health Library (va.gov)
National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Home (va.gov)
HealtheLiving Assessment - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
If you are a Veteran in immediate need of support, please contact the Veteran's Crisis Line by dialing 988 and selecting option 1. You can also chat with someone virtually at Home (veteranscrisisline.net)
For a full list of our Mental Health Services and contact representatives please follow the link: Health Services | VA Finger Lakes Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Other helpful tools include the following:
Mobile Mental Health (myvaapps.com)
Manage Stress - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)
PTSD Treatment | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Peer Support Services in VA | Veterans Affairs
Sleep Problems and PTSD | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Coping with PTSD Symptoms | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Get in touch with one of our Dieticians and MOVE! Coordiantor Tanisa Spencer at 585-463-2630 or tanisa.spencer@va.gov to learn more about local opportunities to expand your food and nutrition education.
Check out the additional resources:
Lowdown on Low-Carb Diets - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Plant-Based Diet and Sustainable Eating - Nutrition and Food Services (va.gov)
Managing Type 2 Diabetes | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Vegan? Low Sodium? High Fiber? - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Eat a Balanced Diet for Mental Health | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Take Charge with the DASH Diet - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Did you know the VA Offers COVID-19, and flu shots?
COVID-19 Vaccines | VA Finger Lakes Health Care | Veterans Affairs
My HealtheVet VA Immunizations Learn More - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet
Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations for Men - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)
Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations for Women - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)