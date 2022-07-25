 Skip to Content

Health Promotion Disease Prevention

Healthy Living Matters. Prevention Works. Let the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System's Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP) team assist you in creating, and sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

Martha Gault

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Coordinator & Veterans Health Education Coordinator

VA Finger Lakes health care

Phone: 585-393-8069

Email: martha.gault@va.gov

Being physically active is key in keeping your joints lubricated, your muscles strong, and your mind, and body healthy. Exercise is a key element in physical activity and comes in many different forms. Physical activity can include talking a walk, a hike, a jog, dancing,  strength training, playing tag with the kids, hitting up the gym, and so much more. 

Get Fit for Life (11) Veteran Success Stories - YouTube

Video Gallery - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)

Living with Arthritis: Exercise - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)

Success Stories - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)

MOVE! Coach | VA Mobile

Get in touch with our MOVE! Coordinator Tanisa Spencer at 585-463-2630 or tanisa.spencer@va.gov

If you are a Veteran in immediate need of support, please contact the Veteran's Crisis Line by dialing 988 and selecting option 1. You can also chat with someone virtually at Home (veteranscrisisline.net)

For a full list of our Mental Health Services and contact representatives please follow the link: Health Services | VA Finger Lakes Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Other helpful tools include the following:

Mobile Mental Health (myvaapps.com)

Manage Stress - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)

PTSD Treatment | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

Peer Support Services in VA | Veterans Affairs

Sleep Problems and PTSD | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

Coping with PTSD Symptoms | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

Mindfulness Coach | VA Mobile

Last updated: