Health services

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Please note: The Canandaigua VA Pharmacy is relocating from building 33 to building 7. On-site pharmacy services in building 33 will be very limited on August 19th and 20th. Please plan accordingly. Full operations will resume in the new location in building 7 on Monday, August 23rd. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, we continue to recommend utilizing our VA mail order services for your routine prescription needs.

Care we provide at VA Finger Lakes health care

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

Pick up new prescriptions in person

Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail

Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy