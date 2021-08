Learn more about how you can donate or volunteer at your local VA Medical Center.

During National Salute to Veteran Patients Week starting February 14, 2021 learn how you can help brighten a Veteran patient's day by donating or volunteering by visiting www.fingerlakes.va.gov/giving/index.asp.



You can also call the Bath VA 607-663-4771 or Canandaigua VA at 585-393-7757.