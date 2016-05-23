Fort Worth Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Fort Worth Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
To improve the quality of your first session with your counselor, we ask that you complete an enrollment packet and provide a copy of your DD214 or other indicator of military service so that we can have you set up in our system when your counselor meets with you.
You can obtain an enrollment packet by stopping by between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or request that a copy be sent to your email address or home mailing address.
The completed enrollment packet can be dropped off, mailed, or faxed in.
After we receive the packet, the assigned counselor will call you to coordinate the appointment with your schedule.
Veterans in crisis will meet with a staff member the same day.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of these to establish your military service:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Military ID
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you while you’re obtaining documents.
If you would like to know more about services at the Fort Worth Vet Center, drop by or give us a call at 817-921-9095.
The Fort Worth Vet Center is located about 1/2 mile from the south entrance to the Joint Reserve Base on 183 in Westworth Village behind the Wells Fargo Bank. There is ample parking in the front of the building.
Route 91 of the Fort Worth bus system has stops near the Fort Worth Vet Center every 30 minutes. View Route 091 - Trinity Metro. The closest stop is in front of the Sam gas station, which is about a 5-minute walk from our facility.
In the spotlight at Fort Worth Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Group therapy at the Fort Worth Vet Center
Groups include:
- Combat groups made up of Veterans of various combat theaters
- Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Combat Veteran groups
- Rural community combat groups
- Women’s trauma group
- Music group
Inquire about group dates and times.
Community Engagement
We educate agencies about Veterans' needs and Vet Center services
- Law enforcement and first responders
- Colleges and universities
- Reserve and National Guard bases
- VA facilities and community access points
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Fort Worth Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, and other family members
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support to people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
Our Vet Center offers bereavement counseling to any family members of Armed Forces personnel who died in the service of their country. Also eligible are family members of Reservists and National Guardsmen who die while on duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Fort Worth Vet Center offers individual and group counseling, such as
- Vietnam Veterans groups
- Iraq/Afghanistan groups
- Combined Theater Combat Veterans groups
- Rural Community Veterans support groups
Specialty care includes:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Fort Worth Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Fort Worth Vet Center we offer individual and group PTSD treatment for
- Combat trauma
- Military sexual trauma
- Other military trauma
Specialty care includes:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Fort Worth Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education
The Fort Worth Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We have trained counselors on staff who can support you and facilitate treatment if necessary. We also provide referrals to the local VA and community counseling resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Fort Worth Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education
The Fort Worth Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Officers (VSO) in your community. Each county we provide services to also have local VSOs that can assist you to apply for benefits and receive other services you may need. Contact us for a VSO referral in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We educate agencies about Veterans' needs and Vet Center services
- Law enforcement and first responders
- Colleges and Universities
- Reserve and National Guard Bases
- VA facilities and Community access points
Reach out to the Fort Worth Vet Center if you or your organization would like to learn more about VA benefits and services, Veteran culture, and how we can collaborate to support the Veteran community.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.