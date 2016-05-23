Fort Worth Vet Center

To improve the quality of your first session with your counselor, we ask that you complete an enrollment packet and provide a copy of your DD214 or other indicator of military service so that we can have you set up in our system when your counselor meets with you.

You can obtain an enrollment packet by stopping by between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or request that a copy be sent to your email address or home mailing address.

The completed enrollment packet can be dropped off, mailed, or faxed in.

After we receive the packet, the assigned counselor will call you to coordinate the appointment with your schedule.

Veterans in crisis will meet with a staff member the same day.