Gainesville Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Gainesville Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Are you interested in receiving counseling, resources, or referral services? Give us a call or walk in to discuss any questions or needs you may have. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Although we are a counseling center, our licensed professionals don’t diagnose mental health conditions. They also don’t provide medications. We can refer you to a medical doctor within the VA system or outside in the community who may be able to diagnose your condition.
Contacting us
You can call us at 352-331-1408 any time during our posted hours of operation.
If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
After you contact us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.
Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Cancelling or rescheduling
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible, so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
You don’t need to be registered for care at the VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you may have.
Building
We’re located on Tower Road (75th Street) 105 NW 75th Suite #2, 32607.
We’re right next to Tower Dental Associates in the Business Plaza on 75th Street between the Oaks Veterinary Hospital and the Garden Apartments. We’re adjacent to Coldwell Bank on 75th Street. Home Depot is a landmark in the area. Interstate I-75 is nearby, off Newberry Road.
Parking
You can enter our parking lot through the Derma Care Laser and Skin Care Clinic, located on the corner of West University Avenue’s traffic light. Free parking is available in front of our suite. After making the first turn into our parking lot, you’ll find accessible parking spaces.
We’re accessible by Gainesville Regional Transit System (RTS).
The closest bus stop is on the corner of the West University Avenue traffic light. There are several other nearby bus stops including one on the corner of the Gardens Apartment and the other across from the Coldwell Bank.
In the spotlight at Gainesville Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Current and upcoming groups
- Vietnam PTSD groups
- Guitars for Vets group
- MST females Vets group (upcoming)
- MST male Vets group (upcoming)
- Anger management group (upcoming)
Call us at 352-331-1408 for more information.
Veterans speak on Vet Centers
Veterans speak on their readjustment challenges and how they get help from Vet Centers. “Vet Center saved me, saved my life.”
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
- Marriage and family therapy
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community. Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions customized for your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses and significant others, and more
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors are experienced and trained to help people cope with military sexual trauma. We currently have both male and female counselors available to help you.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process, such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We provide the following specialized and recreational groups:
- Guitars for Vets group
- Gardening group (upcoming)
- Tai Chi by VAMC Whole Health Coaching Program (upcoming)
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help you understand how problematic drinking or drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We’ll help support you with relapse intervention and prevention. We’ll also connect you with more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Are you a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one? If these symptoms lead to thoughts of death or suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help educate you on topics such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs. We collaborate with partners to support the Veteran and service member community.
- NAMI Homefront
- Alachua County Service Office
- The National Guard, Reserve, and active duty units
- Camp Blanding
- Local first responders and CIT
- University of Florida and Sante Fe College Vet Success Program
- K9s for Warriors and Guardian Angels Service Dog Organization
Should you need additional information about another topic, please give us a call.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We can connect you with the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) counselors from the Veterans Benefits Administration. We currently have a VR&E counselor onsite once a week to facilitate a warm hand-off to meet your needs.
If you are service connected 10% or higher, you may be eligible to participate and apply to receive services under the VR&E program.
Please contact us for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.