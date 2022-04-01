Gainesville Vet Center

Are you interested in receiving counseling, resources, or referral services? Give us a call or walk in to discuss any questions or needs you may have. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.

Although we are a counseling center, our licensed professionals don’t diagnose mental health conditions. They also don’t provide medications. We can refer you to a medical doctor within the VA system or outside in the community who may be able to diagnose your condition.

Contacting us

You can call us at 352-331-1408 any time during our posted hours of operation.

If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

After you contact us, the Vet Center Director will work to match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days. We will schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days.

Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.

Cancelling or rescheduling

If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible, so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.