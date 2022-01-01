Grand Junction Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Grand Junction Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 970-245-4156 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Grand Junction Vet Center, a counselor will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
Grand Junction Vet Center is located along the public transportation bus route operated by the Grand Valley Transit (GVT)system. Please visit Grand Valley Transit - Mesa County, Colorado for bus routes and schedules.
The Grand Junction Vet Center is located in the 561 Professional Center off 25 Rd. Ample parking spaces are available in our parking lot. Please park in any of the unmarked spaces. The Vet Center entrance is on the south side of the building and accessible parking spaces are available near our entrance.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Grand Junction Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Grand Junction Vet Center Groups
Groups include:
- Movie Group
- PTSD Support
- Older Veterans
- Spouses Support
- OEF/OIF/OND Group
- Female Veterans Tai Chi
- Project Healing Waters
- Harmony Acres Equestrian
Please inquire about group dates and times.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Grand Junction Vet Center has counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Grand Junction Vet Center can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, group and family counseling as well as couple psychotherapy services for a variety of mental health concerns.
Here is a current listings of groups that is offered to Veterans and service members:
- Female Veterans Tai Chi Group
- Harmony Acres Equestrian Group
- Older Veterans Group
- OEF/OIF/OND Group
- PTSD Support Group
- Project Healing Waters Group
- Veterans Movie Group
- Spouses Support Group
New groups can be formed based on input from the Veterans and service members receiving counseling services. If you have an idea, let your counselor know!
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Individual counseling
- In-person or virtual appointments
- Referral to local Grand Junction VA Medical Center
- Female counselors are available for Veterans and service members
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Grand Junction Vet Center can help. We offer assessment and supportive services through confidential individual counseling as well as group therapy, which can assist you in working through your traumatic events and provide you with coping skills to help you deal with these issues.
Call to learn more about the following groups:
- PTSD Support
- OEF/OIF/OND Group
- Older Veterans
- Movie Group
- Spouses Support
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Grand Junction Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Grand Junction Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
At the Grand Junction Vet Center, we work to bridge mental health care with every other aspect of Veterans’ lives. You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (e.g. food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging, and relationships).
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Call to learn more about the following groups:
- Female Veterans Tai Chi
- Project Healing Waters
- Harmony Acres Equestrian
More information is available at Whole Health Home and through Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
At the Grand Junction Vet Center, we offer group and individual counseling specifically for our Women Veterans.
Call to learn more about the following groups:
- Female Veterans Tai Chi
- Project Healing Waters
- Spouses Support
We also partner with the local Grand Junction VA Medical Center to connect our Female Veterans with the Women Veteran Care Coordinator.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand in hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking and drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We can teach you how to take control over your substance use. Also, we can connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within the Grand Junction VA Medical Center or with an local community provider if needed.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
At the Grand Junction Vet Center, we are here to help. We work with groups such as:
If you are in need of these services please do not hesitate to call.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The Veterans Crisis line is secure, free, and once again it is available 24 hours day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This Crisis Line can also connect you with the Grand Junction Vet Center if you decide that you would like to continue with ongoing counseling services.
You can call 800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Grand Junction Vet Center can help you by:
- By providing you with a Veteran Service Officer's (VSO) contact information to file a VA claim and other benefits related paperwork.
- Explaining VA medical benefits and provide guidance on documents needed for enrollment.
- Connecting you to a VA enrollment specialist.
- Connecting you to representatives for VA education benefits.
- Providing contact information for VA burial benefits.
- Providing contact information for Veteran Employment services.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn more about the Veteran culture or if you need assistance in achieving your goals and connecting your organization to the VA and community resources, please contact the Grand Junction Vet Center and we can support you in this endeavor.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the Grand Junction Vet Center, we offer flexibility by offering a variety of appointment modalities to meet your individual needs to include in-person, video, and phone appointments. Ask how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.