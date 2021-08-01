Grants Pass Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Couples Counseling, Significant Others Support and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Grants Pass Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Please stop by our facility or call 541-479-6912 to speak with a staff member to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but we prefer you have an appointment. Anyone in crisis will be assisted as a walk-in for counseling or emergency community referral.
On your first visit at the Grants Pass Vet Center you will notice that there are two buildings. We have a recreation room and the main facility. Please feel free to check in for your appointment in either building to get the full experience of this location.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have
The Grants Pass Vet Center has plenty of parking spaces. If for some reason they are all full, please park across the street at Doc Holidays.
In the spotlight at Grants Pass Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Recreation
The Grants Pass Vet Center ensures there are plenty of activities for Veterans weekly to include: pool, bowling, golf, walking, field trips and much more. Ask any of our staff for more information.
Rec Room
The Grants Pass Vet Center has a room for Veterans to enjoy before or after your appointment. Watch TV, listen to music, or play one of the many games we have available.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Grants Pass Vet Center provides counseling for couples and the entire family. We have a Significant Others Group for the family members to gain knowledge and find support while helping their Veteran or service member readjust. Our counselors have many years of experience that can help.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Contact the Grants Pass Vet Center if you have experienced the loss of a service member. Our counselors have many years of experience that can help.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At Grants Pass Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling, such as
- PTSD Processing
- Significant Others of Veterans support group
- Stress Management
Our counselors offer evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral therapy (CBT)
We offer a number of evidence-based approaches in ongoing groups:
- Women Veterans Group
- OIF/OEF/OND Group
- Veterans Open Processing group
- Cave Junction Open Processing Group
- Brookings Open Processing Group
- Significant Other group
- Stress Management Group
- PTSD Open Processing
- Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Psycho-Dynamic Supportive Counseling
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Grants Pass Vet Center has specialized approaches in individual and group settings to meet the needs of Veterans who are survivors of MST. Our counselors use a combination of Cognitive Processing Therapy and Solution Focused methods to assist Veterans in finding a better quality of life.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At Grants Pass Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling, such as
- PTSD Processing
- Stress Management
Our counselors offer evidence-based therapies, including
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Grants Pass Vet Center understands that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you that process such as:
- Referral on how to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Referral for housing and home loans
- Connections for VA burial benefits
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Grants Pass Vet Center works closely with the Whole health program manager at the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics (SORCC) . If you would like to know more information about this please contact us to arrange that for you.
We also provide groups for Veterans that include walking, art, fishing, golf and bowling.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We understand how challenging addiction and or substance abuse can be to manage on a daily basis. Our counselors use a Harm Reduction process and assist Veterans in making connections to VA and community resources to meet their individual needs in overcoming addictions.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We also provide community outreach at local events to try and make it easier for the Veteran to access care through better access and coordination of care. If you see us in the community, come by and find out about the resources you have earned.
If you or your organization would like to learn more about the Veteran culture and how we through a collaboration can help the community as a whole please let us know. We are more than happy to provide group or individual briefings.
Every step we can take together in helping Veterans and service members find a better quality of life is one step well taken.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.