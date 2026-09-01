We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.

The Great Falls Vet Center offers several workshops and classes.

Identity Theft Prevention and Credit Protection Class - This class is designed to inform Veterans of ways to protect their identity and secure their credit in this technologically advanced age with all the associated risks that go with it. This class is by appointment, please call to schedule.

Technology for Beginners - This group is designed to help Veterans utilize various forms of technology to better themselves, prepare for school, or prepare for the job market. This class will also help Veterans navigate government websites that most veterans will need to utilize to access benefits and services. Veterans will need to provide their own computer, laptop, or device. This class is by appointment, please call to schedule.

Veteran's Art Program - Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (The Square) has started a Veteran’s Arts Program that will meet every other Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the museum and will be free for all participants. This program is open to any Veterans in Great Falls and surrounding areas. Instructors specializing in their trained media will lead classes each month, allowing participants to explore many different art mediums throughout. This program will be ongoing, but registration will only open two months at a time. All participants are required to register for each class by calling the museum or registering online. The Square and Great Falls Vet Center have partnered to provide local Veterans a space for healthy creative expression through multiple art making forms, for free.

For more information on these groups or to register for them please call .