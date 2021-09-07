Caregiver support
VA Greater Los Angeles health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Marianne Hunt
GLA Caregiver Support Services Coordinator
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711, ext. 49019
Email: Marianne.Hunt@va.gov
Joy Sugimura MSW
GLA Caregiver Support Services Alternate
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711, ext. 40032
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Greater Los Angeles caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Greater Los Angeles region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274