Homeless Veteran care
There is nothing more important to VA than ending Veteran homelessness, and the dedicated VA staff will not rest until every Veteran has a good, safe, stable home in this country they fought to defend. If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is here to help you. VAGLAHS offers a variety of emergency, transitional and permanent housing options, plus supportive services, which are all outlined below. VAGLAHS also offers a broad range of health and mental health services to help support your well-being.
For Veterans ready to start their journey out of homelessness
In addition to providing healthcare, VA administers the Transitional Housing Program (THP), providing over 1,000 beds across Greater Los Angeles catchment area. VA works with more than a dozen different community partners, each committed to providing Veterans in need with temporary shelter, food, and personal items to sustain them while seeking permanent housing
Temporary Housing Hotline
For temporary housing referrals, please call:
Monday - Friday
7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For a Veteran who needs temporary housing shelter outside of normal business hours, please call 211.
Temporary Housing Program Contact List
For a comprehensive list of temporary housing providers, please click HERE
Grant and Per Diem Program: Provider Information
Serve those who have served our nation by becoming a VA grantee and/or per diem recipient. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Grant and Per Diem (GPD) Program is offered annually (as funding permits) to fund community agencies providing services to Veterans experiencing homelessness. The purpose of the transitional housing component of the program is to promote the development and provision of supportive housing and services with the goal of helping homeless Veterans achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and/or income, and obtain greater self-determination. Additionally, the GPD Program offers Case Management grants to support housing retention for Veterans who were previously homeless and are transitioning to permanent housing.
Please visit the national Grant and Per Diem Program Provider Website for more information and to review recent Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program: Provider Information
The central goal of the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program is to reduce homelessness among Veterans by contracting with community-based agencies to provide short-term residential treatment to Veterans who need an immediate housing placement, even as they seek permanent housing and/or additional care and services.
Please visit the National HCHV Provider Website for more information regarding VA housing contracts and the solicitation process.
HCHV Frequently Asked Questions
West LA VA Community Resource and Referral Center
Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless can walk into what is commonly referred to as “the Welcome Center” during normal business hours and get connected with a VA social worker, receive a health screening, be referred to a temporary housing program, and access other services, including free legal and employment assistance.
11301 Wilshire Blvd, Building 402, Los Angeles, CA 90073
Monday - Friday
7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Safe Parking LA
Safe Parking LA is now located in Lot 34, next to Building 220 on the north campus. Please see map below. Safe Parking LA provides a safe and guarded place for Veterans with vehicles to sleep at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. The lot is operational from 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., seven days a week, all year round. The lot offers security and basic sanitation services. Veterans who park there have access to mobile showers, bathrooms, laundry, donated items, food, and case management services. Please note: No large RVs can park on site. Campers or small RVs that fit within a standard parking space are permitted. No children under the age of 18 can stay on site, and only service animals are allowed.
Here are the ways Veterans can get admitted to Safe Parking LA:
- Complete an interest form at www.safeparkingla.org.
- Call or text 323-210-3375.
- Email intakes@safeparkingLA.org with name, phone number and email address. If available please send the following as well: DD214, driver's license, car registration and car insurance information (either/both can be expired).
- Same day entry can be permitted during intake hours if a Veteran can provide the required documents listed above. Intake hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- After hours, Veterans can approach VA Police who will escort them to the program location where they will be given a courtesy night’s stay. Staff will ask for their contact information (name, email, and phone number.) To secure an ongoing space, Veterans must be currently experiencing homelessness and participate in a formal intake via one of the options above or by presenting to the Welcome Center the following day.
*Safe Parking LA uses DocuSign. To support those who are not comfortable using this technology, waivers can be signed at in-person appointments.
Additional Resources
Veterans experiencing homelessness and seeking primary care services, contact Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams (HPACT) at 310-268-3566 and/or in Building 402 at the West LA VA.
To access VA 24/7 national hotline for homeless and at-risk Veteran services:
Dial 1-877-4AID-VET
1-877-424-3838
For Veterans ready to move into a permanent home
A partnership between the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Supported Housing (VASH), HUD-VASH assists eligible Veterans and their families with subsidized permanent housing and case management. This program focuses on obtaining safe, affordable, accessible, and permanent housing in a location of the Veteran’s choice. HUD-VASH helps move Veterans and their families out of homelessness and provides support to sustain stabilized independent community living.
Please visit the Welcome Center or nearest HPACT location to begin a referral to HUD-VASH. Any VA provider will also be able to assist with a referral to the HUD-VASH program.
HUD-VASH FAQs
HUD-VASH Veteran Community units are fully subsidized apartments which means your rent will be calculated at about 30-40% of your income, and your rent will adjust with your income; so if your income lowers, your rent will too. These apartments also come with supportive services from the Veteran Affairs (VA) HUD-VASH program to support your transition to your new home. To view available HUD-VASH Community (Project-Based) vacancies please visit HERE.
You are not stuck in these units. After completion of the lease agreement of one year, residents can request a tenant-based voucher which they can use with private landlords to rent. These vouchers also calculate the resident’s rent at 30-40% of their income.
In greater Los Angeles, these sites often have current vacancies. This means some units are available now and you do not have to do a housing search to try to find a landlord. It may be a quicker way to move out of homelessness rather than waiting for other opportunities; and remember, at the end of 12 months, you could elect to transition to a tenant-based voucher.
After an initial screening or pre-screening to ensure that the eligibility criteria is met, potential Veteran Community applicants compile the necessary forms / documents to go through a process of approval (separately) with HUD-VASH, the Veteran Community (Project Based) site, and the Public Housing Authority. These approvals could happen separately or concurrently.
After the completed form is submitted, reach out to the corresponding building point of contact to begin the application process.
Yes, Tenant-Based vouchers may be accepted by any property manager or landlord willing to participate in HUD-VASH. Beyond the gratification of supporting Veterans, there are several benefits for property owners who participate in VA’s HUD-VASH supportive housing program, including a cash bonus for every new lease signed with a Veteran. To learn more about how to participate in HUD-VASH if you are a property owner, click HERE. Visit the LA County Housing Resource Center database of landlords currently willing to accept HUD-VASH vouchers HERE.
No, not anymore. In the past, Veterans receiving service-connected disability income from VA were sometimes disqualified from housing based on exceeding Area Median Income (AMI) limits tied to the units. VA worked with counterparts in the city, county, and state, as well as in HUD and U.S. Treasury, to change this policy.
Now, service-connected disability income no longer counts towards HUD-VASH eligibility. However, this change does not affect the amount of rent you pay. Rents are calculated at around 30% of a Veteran’s total income, which includes disability income.
For Veterans and their families who need a helping hand
VA works to prevent low-income Veterans and their families from falling into homelessness through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, which provides grants to local nonprofits and consumer cooperatives that specialize in assisting those who are struggling financially.
SSVF offers rapid re-housing for homeless Veterans and assists Veterans who face an imminent risk of homelessness through a mix of financial assistance and other services.
This assistance includes help to apply for benefits, enroll Veterans in job training and education programs, provide subsidized childcare, and connect Veterans to free legal services and transportation.
Learn more about SSVF HERE.
Learn more about SSVF service area provider coverage with the map below.
Supportive Services Veteran Families (SSVF) Service Planning Areas (SPA) Contacts
SPA 1 - Antelope Valley area
A : Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA)
Outreach/Intake POC:
Renee Dixon rdixon@mhala.org 661-749-3002
Hector Mejia hmejia@mhala.org 661-855-0192
Katherine Martinez kimartinez@mhala.org 661-341-1258
B : JVS SoCal
Intake POC:
Screening Line ssvf@jvs-socal.org 626-377-4022 ext. 50188
C: PATH
Intake POC
Bryan Palomera bryanp@epath.org 213-610-6409
SPA 2 - San Fernando Valley and local surrounding areas
D : MHALA
Intake POC: Shontee Pettus spettus@mhala.org 661-802-8046
Oscar Parada oparada@mhala.org 661-864-6304
E : The Salvation Army-C.I.S.
Intake POC:
Tony Hawks Jr. Tony.hawksjr@usw.salvationarmy.org 562-588-5029
Bill Gonzalez bill.gonzalez@usw.salvationarmy.org 213-431-4455
Rhonda Flowers (Supervisor) Rhonda.flowers@usw.salvationarmy.org 310-694-6235
F: PATH
Intake POC
Bryan Palomera bryanp@epath.org 213-610-6409
SPA 3 - San Gabriel Valley and local surrounding areas
G : Volunteers of America (Volunteers of America LA)
Outreach/Intake POC:
Screening Line - 323-657-5550
Isis Sarni isarni@voala.org 626-869-3177
H : JVS SoCal
Intake POC:
Screening Line ssvf@jvs-socal.org 626-377-4022 ext. 50188
E : The Salvation Army-C.I.S.
Intake POC:
Bill Gonzalez bill.gonzalez@usw.salvationarmy.org 213-431-4455
SPA 4 - Downtown/Hollywood and local surrounding areas
I : Volunteers of America LA
Outreach/Intake POC:
Screening Line 323-657-5550
Intake POC: Jennylyn Adviento jadviento@voala.org
J : PATH
Intake POC
Bryan Palomera bryanp@epath.org 213-610-6409
K : Village for Vets
Intake POC:
Screening Line ssvf@villageforvets.org 323-609-9206
Intake POC: Omar Heras omar@villageforvets.org 442-477-1431.
Mena Santos mena@villageforvets.org 424-235-3642
General Information Ssvf@villageforvets.org 323-609-9206
E: The Salvation Army-C.I.S.
Intake POC:
Bill Gonzalez bill.gonzalez@usw.salvationarmy.org 213-431-4455
SPA 5 - West Los Angeles/Culver City and local surrounding areas
L : PATH
Intake POC
Bryan Palomera bryanp@epath.org 213-610-6409
M : The Salvation Army-C.I.S
Intake POC:
Bill Gonzalez bill.gonzalez@usw.salvationarmy.org 213-431-4455
Rhonda Flowers Rhonda.flowers@usw.salvationarmy.org 310-694-6235
Khufu Feazell khufu.Feazell@usw.salvationarmy.org 310-694-2035
N : Village for Vets
Intake POC:
Screening Line ssvf@villageforvets.org 323-609-9206
Intake POC:
Omar Heras omar@villageforvets.org 323-740-0167
Mena santos mena@villageforvets.org 424-235-3642
General Information Ssvf@villageforvets.org 323-609-9206
SPA 6 - Crenshaw/Florence, Watts and local surrounding areas
O : Volunteers of America LA
Outreach/Intake POC:
Screening Line 323-657-5550
Intake POC: Jennylyn Adviento jadviento@voala.org
P : The Salvation Army-C.I.S
Intake POC:
Chris Gilrath Chris.Gilrath.II@usw.salvationarmy.org 323-482-3305
Sorangel Rodriguez Sorangel.rodriguez@usw.salvationarmy.org 323-480-0282
Rhonda Flowers (Supervisor) Rhonda.flowers@usw.salvationarmy.org 310-694-6235
Bill Gonzalez bill.gonzalez@usw.salvationarmy.org 213-431-4455
Q: 1736 Family Crisis Center
Intake POC
Referral line: 866-249-3350
Lisa Noriega enoriega@1736fcc.org 323-472-0318
SPA 7 – Huntington Park, Lakewood, Whitter and local surrounding areas
R : The Salvation Army
Intake POC:
Jayme Smith Jayme.smith@usw.salvationarmy.org 213-817-0384
Sorangel Rodriguez Sorangel.rodriguez@usw.salvationarmy.org 323-480-0282
S : Volunteers of America LA
Outreach/Intake POC:
Screening Line 323-657-5550
Isis Sarni isarni@voala.org 626-869-3173
T: 1736 Family Crisis Center
Intake POC
Referral line: 866-249-3350
Lisa Noriega enoriega@1736fcc.org 323-472-0318
SPA 8 - Inglewood, Carson, and local surrounding areas
U : USVETS-Inglewood
Intake POC: ssvfintake.ing@usvets.org 310-744-6533
V : MHALA-LB
Outreach/Intake POC:
Cristina Orozco corozco@mhala.org 562-832-5536
Oscar Rosales: orosales@mahala.org 562-850-5522
Sara Rosas: srosas@mhala.org 562-370-8734
W : USVETS-LB
Intake POC: Donna Berry dberry1@usvets.org 562-936-8127
X : 1736 Family Crisis Center (Orange County and if needed SPA 6 and 7)
Intake POC
Referral line: 866-249-3350
Lisa Noriega enoriega@1736fcc.org 323-472-0318
Kern County
Community Action Partnership of Kern
Raul Jimenez, 661-558-1501 ext. 1166
Ulyese Rodriguez – 661-554-9831 ext. 301
San Luis Obispo County
Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo
Chris Stanley, 805-237-0352
cstanley@capslo.org
Good Samaritan Shelter
Ila Thatcher, 805-714-0521
ithatchergeis@goodsamaritanshelter.org
Santa Barbara County
New Beginnings Counseling Center
Marc Durham, 805-455-6878
mdurham@sbnbcc.org
Salvation Army Oxnard Corps
Cassandra Villarreal, 562-706-7204
cassandra.villarreal@usw.salvationarmy.org
Good Samaritan Shelter
Ila Thatcher, 805-714-0521
ithatchergeis@goodsamaritanshelter.org
Ventura County
For Veterans seeking employment
VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation program’s mission is to maximize Veterans' opportunities for competitive employment that serve as an essential component of Veteran recovery and integration into the community.
VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation provides a comprehensive range of rehabilitation services to inpatients and outpatients with impairments, disabilities and handicaps resulting from psychiatric, addiction, homelessness, and medical disorders.
These services and programs include core vocational rehabilitation assessment and case management services, work therapy, supported employment, and supportive programs for the seriously mentally ill and chronically homeless.
Contact VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation via email HERE.
Call the VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation hotline at 310-478-3711 Ext. 48086.
To learn more, read the VAGLAHS Vocational Rehabilitation program brochure for an overview of services, eligibility criteria and consult process.
For justice-involved Veterans
The mission of the Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Program is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.
VJO specialists are present in jails and courts, making connections with Veterans to inform them of options available to reduce sentencing or clear court cases through diversion programs, and ensure Veterans receive treatment to address unmet clinical needs that may have contributed to their involvement in the justice system. For more, visit https://www.va.gov/homeless/vjo.asp. VAGLAHS VJO specialist can be reached at 213-253-2677 Ext. 24793, or via email at vhawlaveteranjusticeprogram@va.gov.
To learn more about VA’s support for justice-involved Veterans, watch an informational video HERE.
For Veterans and their families seeking peer support access to services
The first-ever community-driven support network serving Veterans and their families in the U.S., LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN) connects county departments, non-profits, the VA and LA city programs.
Trained Veteran Peers who have lived military experience can provide peer support and linkage to resources including mental health, substance misuse support, housing, workforce development and employment, healthcare, education, legal services, and more. Any Veteran can use VPAN's services regardless of discharge status.
VPAN peer support specialists are standing by to provide Veterans and their families with direct connections to immediate resource guidance, mental health counseling, housing support programs, and community assistance navigation.
Veterans or their family member can receive walk-in support or connection to services at VPAN Rally Points below.
1. JVS SoCal
1180 Durfee Ave., Ste 200, South El Monte, CA 91733
2. NVF
9836 Atlantic Ave Ste 105, South Gate, CA 90280
13400 Riverside Dr., Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
4. NVF
9836 Atlantic Ave Ste 105, South Gate, CA 90280
5. JVS SoCal
38345 30th St. E, Ste A-1, Palmdale, CA 93550
6. SHARE!
6666 Green Valley Circle, Culver City, CA 90230
VPAN HQ: Bob Hope Patriotic Hall
intake@mva.lacounty.gov
1816 S. Figueroa St., 6th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015
To schedule a booking, see office hours, and discover more convenient MVA locations throughout LA County, visit: https://mva.lacounty.gov/contact-us/
Request VPAN Assistance online at: https://mva.lacounty.gov/vpan-assistance/
For additional data on Veteran housing placements and availability
Please visit the VA Greater Los Angeles Community Impact Analytics Dashboard HERE.