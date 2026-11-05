Homeless Veteran care

Grant and Per Diem Program: Provider Information

Serve those who have served our nation by becoming a VA grantee and/or per diem recipient. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Grant and Per Diem (GPD) Program is offered annually (as funding permits) to fund community agencies providing services to Veterans experiencing homelessness. The purpose of the transitional housing component of the program is to promote the development and provision of supportive housing and services with the goal of helping homeless Veterans achieve residential stability, increase their skill levels and/or income, and obtain greater self-determination. Additionally, the GPD Program offers Case Management grants to support housing retention for Veterans who were previously homeless and are transitioning to permanent housing.

Please visit the national Grant and Per Diem Program Provider Website for more information and to review recent Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program: Provider Information

The central goal of the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program is to reduce homelessness among Veterans by contracting with community-based agencies to provide short-term residential treatment to Veterans who need an immediate housing placement, even as they seek permanent housing and/or additional care and services.

Please visit the National HCHV Provider Website for more information regarding VA housing contracts and the solicitation process.

HCHV Frequently Asked Questions

West LA VA Community Resource and Referral Center

Veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless can walk into what is commonly referred to as “the Welcome Center” during normal business hours and get connected with a VA social worker, receive a health screening, be referred to a temporary housing program, and access other services, including free legal and employment assistance.

11301 Wilshire Blvd, Building 402, Los Angeles, CA 90073

310-268-3269

Monday - Friday

7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Safe Parking LA

Safe Parking LA is now located in Lot 34, next to Building 220 on the north campus. Please see map below. Safe Parking LA provides a safe and guarded place for Veterans with vehicles to sleep at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. The lot is operational from 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., seven days a week, all year round. The lot offers security and basic sanitation services. Veterans who park there have access to mobile showers, bathrooms, laundry, donated items, food, and case management services. Please note: No large RVs can park on site. Campers or small RVs that fit within a standard parking space are permitted. No children under the age of 18 can stay on site, and only service animals are allowed.

Here are the ways Veterans can get admitted to Safe Parking LA:

Complete an interest form at www.safeparkingla.org. Call or text 323-210-3375. Email intakes@safeparkingLA.org with name, phone number and email address. If available please send the following as well: DD214, driver's license, car registration and car insurance information (either/both can be expired). Same day entry can be permitted during intake hours if a Veteran can provide the required documents listed above. Intake hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, Veterans can approach VA Police who will escort them to the program location where they will be given a courtesy night’s stay. Staff will ask for their contact information (name, email, and phone number.) To secure an ongoing space, Veterans must be currently experiencing homelessness and participate in a formal intake via one of the options above or by presenting to the Welcome Center the following day.

*Safe Parking LA uses DocuSign. To support those who are not comfortable using this technology, waivers can be signed at in-person appointments.