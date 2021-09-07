Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Greater Los Angeles health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Michelle Wildy
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-268-4690
Email: Michelle.Wildy@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Greater Los Angeles health care homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care