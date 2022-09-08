VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Announces Opening Date, Open Houses for New Ventura VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2022

Ventura , CA — The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is excited to announce the new, state-of-the-art Ventura VA Clinic opens and begins serving patients on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ mission to provide world-class health care to our nation’s Veterans.

The 50,000-square-foot medical facility is conveniently located just off the 101 freeway at 5250 Ralston St. in Ventura, Calif.

“With the opening of the Ventura VA Clinic, we’re keeping our promise to provide more comprehensive care to a greater number of Veterans than ever before,” said Steven E. Braverman, M.D., Director, VAGLAHS. “The new facility enables the dedicated and talented VA staff to meet the needs of our current and future Veterans through thoughtful investments in infrastructure.”

The Ventura VA Clinic, managed directly by VA with care provided by VA clinicians and staff, replaces a smaller clinic in the City of Oxnard, and represents a significant expansion of health care services available closer to home for local Veterans.

In addition to primary and mental health care, the Ventura VA Clinic offers specialty services, including audiology and speech pathology, dental care, eye care, cardiology, podiatry, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. Laboratory services will also be available.

Additionally, the Ventura VA Clinic features a designated Women’s Health Clinic, including obstetrics and gynecology with a separate waiting area for women Veterans. About 10 percent of the Veterans in California are women, and that number is expected to grow as more women enter active duty.

“Women Veterans have long served our Nation with distinction. It’s VA’s obligation to honor that service with facilities that reflect the unique healthcare needs of the women we are privileged to serve. That’s exactly what we are doing at the Ventura VA clinic,” said Robert Merchant, Executive Director of Ambulatory Care Services for VAGLAHS.

In support VA’s goal of ensuring every Veteran has a place to call home, the new clinic also provides services for unhoused Veterans, including peer support, supportive housing case management, social work, and Veteran Justice Outreach program.

The facility meets Green Globes building certification, an online assessment protocol, rating system, and guidance for green building design, operation, and management. Environmental objectives pursued through Green Globes lead to lower energy and water bills, reduced emissions, optimized health wellness benefits, and minimized waste.

The clinic is oriented toward the north to minimize solar heat gain and is organized along a grand public concourse that runs east to west. The design maximizes energy efficiency, while also creating light-filled public spaces and corridors that offer patients visual connections to the outdoors. The west side of the site has walking trails in a park-like setting.

The site offers ample parking and is located near public transit for easier access.

VAGLAHS is hosting open house events for Veterans and community members at the Ventura VA Clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic will be dedicated in a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The current Oxnard VA Clinic is permanently closing on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact the VHAGLAHS Public Affairs Office at VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov or call 310-268-3340.

ABOUT VAGLAHS: The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is the largest, most complex healthcare system within the Department of Veterans Affairs, serving Veterans residing throughout five counties: Los Angeles, Ventura, Kern, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. At VAGLAHS, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. We are one component of the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network (VISN22) offering services to Veterans residing in Southern California and Southern Nevada. GLAHS consists of three ambulatory care centers, a tertiary care facility and 10 community-based outpatient clinics.

For more information, visit www.va.gov/greater-los-angeles-health-care/