VA opens housing for 59 homeless and at-risk Veterans on West LA Campus

February 28, 2023

Los Angeles, CA - LOS ANGELES — As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) efforts to end Veteran homelessness, VA officially opened a renovated building on the West LA Campus that will provide homes for 59 homeless and at-risk Veterans.

The renovated building, building 207, is fully furnished, “move-in” ready, and includes amenities such as a central community space, computer room, fitness room, central laundry facilities, onsite management offices, leasing office, and case workers’ offices.

With the official opening of building 207, there are now 113 total permanent supportive housing units available for homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families on the West LA Campus.

The PACT Act, which President Biden signed into law in 2022, provides funds that VA may use towards development of the supportive housing projects, with more than $350 million envisioned for use in supporting the housing development at West LA. This funding will help VA execute its plan to provide at least 1,200 units of supportive housing for Veterans on the West LA campus by 2030.

“Fifty-nine Veterans and their families will now have the good, safe, stable homes that they deserve, and there’s nothing more important than that,” said Tanya Bradsher, VA Chief of Staff. “We are excited about this critical step forward, but there is still much work to be done. No Veteran should experience homelessness – in Los Angeles or anywhere else in America – and we won’t rest until every Veteran has a home in this country they fought to defend.”

During 2022, VA provided 1,301 permanent housing placements to formerly homeless Veterans in Los Angeles, the most of any city in America. Nationwide, the Department of Veterans Affairs permanently housed 40,401 homeless Veterans in 2022. Nationally, the total number of Veterans experiencing homelessness has decreased by 11% since January 2020 and by 55.3% since 2010.

VA has invested approximately $70 million in the West LA VA redevelopment effort to date, with plans to invest another $70 million through the end of the year in ongoing utility infrastructure, renovation, and relocation projects that support the development of all permanent supportive housing.

In addition to the 113 total permanent supportive housing units available for homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families on the West LA Campus, there are two units for building managers, one of which is in building 207.

If you know a homeless or at-risk of homelessness Veteran who could use VA services, call the West LA VA Welcome Center at . Veterans in crisis should call 1- and press 1. For more information on VAGLAHS Veteran Housing resources, please visit: https://www.va.gov/greater-los-angeles-health-care/health-services/homeless-veteran-care/.

For any media queries, please contact VA Public Affairs at VApublicaffairs@va.gov.